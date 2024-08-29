Liverpool are looking at making up to two more signings before the transfer window closes in addition to Federico Chiesa and with Fabrizio Romano explaining why he feels the departing Juventus winger will be the perfect addition.

The Reds have taken their time to delve into the summer transfer window, with new manager Arne Slot taking his time to analyse the star-studded squad he inherited from Jurgen Klopp. And while all their rivals have lavished millions of pounds to strengthen their squad, Liverpool supporters have had to sit back and watch their team go into the new season without a single new face to call upon.

That said, the Reds were unfortunate not to get one new name in the bag after striking a deal for Martin Zubimendi, only for the Real Sociedad man to have a last-minute change of heart and decide to stay put at his hometown team.

However, the final week of the window has finally seen Liverpool spring into life. The signing of Valencia goalkeeper for a deal that will ultimately top £29m has this week been confirmed, though the towering Georgian will spend the 2024/25 campaign on loan with the LaLiga side.

And the Merseysiders are also expected to finalise a deal to bring in Chiesa in the coming hours after sporting director Richard Hughes played a blinder and secured the signing for a fraction of the fee initially quoted 12 months earlier.

READ MORE ➡️ Liverpool shave £40m off Federico Chiesa transfer as contract details and likely shirt number emerge

The arrival of the Euro 2020 winner will add more depth to a Liverpool attack already bursting with quality options. Capable of playing off either flank, Chiesa boasts all-time career stats of 77 goals and 53 assists from his 324 appearances.

Federico Chiesa to Liverpool: Fabrizio Romano welcome signing

Liverpool are paying Juventus just €13m (£11m) plus add-ons for Chiesa, with the winger clearly excited by the imminent move.

“I’m very happy, I can’t wait to become a new Liverpool player. Me and my family, we’re so happy really. Let me say thanks to Juventus and the fans, they have been always special with me. Now it’s time for Liverpool, I’m so happy. I can’t wait,” the 51-times capped winger told a clutch of Italian reporters as he prepared to depart Turin.

The imminent new arrival has also been given the seal of approval by trusted reporter Romano, who believes the capture makes plenty of sense for the Merseysiders.

“For me, Chiesa would be a fantastic signing,” he wrote on Caught Offside.

“He is the perfect fit for Liverpool, he’s fast, and he deserves to play in a team with offensive football like Liverpool as Juventus under [Massimiliano] Allegri were too defensive.

“In terms of other similar targets for Liverpool, I’m not aware of other players being considered at the moment,” he said. “My name for Liverpool is Federico Chiesa.”

Liverpool transfers: Enquiries made over two more exciting additions

Incredibly, Liverpool may not be done yet and it’s understood Hughes has also made contact to discuss the peripheries over two other possible deals.

First up, the Reds are exploring a possible late move for RB Leipzig defender Mohamed Simakan.

Newcastle have also been linked with a move for the French defender as a potential Plan B option to their top target Marc Guehi.

And we can indeed confirm Newcastle, Liverpool and an unnamed third Premier League side have all looked into deals for Simakan this summer.

Barcelona have also asked about a move, while clubs in Saudi Arabia have also expressed an interest.

Under contract until summer 2027, Leipzig are understood to be open to the 24-year-old’s sale, though it would take a sizeable bid to convince them to cash in, with the Bundesliga side valuing the centre-half at a minimum €50m.

DON’T MISS ➡️ 10 big transfers that could still happen before deadline day: Osimhen, Sancho, Chiesa…

Reports in France also claim the Reds are looking into a move for Lyon winger Rayan Cherki, whom Chelsea have also looked at too this summer, though any move by the Blues would be wholly dependent on them offloading some other of their unwanted stars.

L’Equipe claims Liverpool have taken information on his potential signing, with Lyon seeking a fee in the region of €15m (£12.6m) for a player whom is out of contract next summer.

And we can confirm the player is of long-term interest to the Reds, though after the signing of Chiesa, it appears unlikely they will follow up that initial enquiry with a firm move.