Liverpool and Mohamed Salah are "getting closer" to reaching an agreement

Liverpool are reportedly optimistic they could tie Mohamed Salah down to a new deal before the end of the year as his situation has ‘completely changed’.

The Egyptian international started the season with a bang by saying this would be his “last year” at Liverpool, and in late November he went a step further.

Salah admitted he was “disappointed” not to have received a new contract offer from the Reds and that he was “more out than in” as he inched towards the last six months of his deal.

Despite all this talk, the former Roma star has knuckled down and is having one of the best goalscoring seasons of his career, posting 29 goal contributions in just 23 matches.

Now, Spanish publication Marca claims the situation has ‘completely changed’ and he is close to staying put at Anfield. Moreover, belief is growing that Salah could sign a contract extension in 2024 after being ‘seduced’ by the club’s directors.

The report adds that Liverpool’s objective is to retain at least two of their soon-to-be out-of-contract stars in Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Virgil van Dijk. And to do this, they are willing to submit offers ‘far from their initial calculations’.

Salah wants Liverpool stay

TEAMtalk revealed last week that Salah has his heart set on staying at Liverpool and talks over a new deal are seen as positive at this stage.

Our sources state that the biggest point of contention is over wages, alongside how long a new contract should be.

While the aforementioned report claims Salah could put pen to paper on new terms before the end of the year, we understand that that is unlikely.

Salah has also been linked with a move to Al-Hilal, with the Saudi Pro League keen on making the Egyptian the face of the league.

Either way, an intriguing few months or so lie ahead for Salah, Liverpool, and the watching footballing world.

Liverpool transfer roundup: Guehi targeted, £50m deal lined up

Liverpool are being strongly linked with a fresh move to sign Marc Guehi with Arne Slot reportedly determined to win the race to sign the Crystal Palace star in a big-money deal in 2025.

Newcastle United tried and failed to sign the England international over the summer and now the Reds are trying to gazump Eddie Howe’s men in 2025 for the 24-year-old’s signature.

Elsewhere, Liverpool are reportedly willing to pay €60m (£49.7m/$63m) to land Charles de Ketelaere, who is starring for high-flying Atalanta.

The Serie A team signed him for a reported €22m (£18.2m/$23.1m) in the summer, but it’s believed his price has risen amid a fantastic season in front of goal.

Finally, if Salah does not stay at the Merseyside outfit, Liverpool are said to have initiated contact with the agents of Raphinha over a high-profile move to bring the talismanic Barcelona star back to the Premier League.

