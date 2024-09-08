Liverpool make big Mohamed Salah contract decision amid major Saudi interest

Liverpool have come to a decision in regards to Mohamed Salah’s future at the club as the winger continues to attract interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia.

The Arne Slot era at Anfield has started with a bang as Liverpool have won all three of their opening league matches without conceding a single goal.

Salah in particular has been impressive in the opening weeks of the season as the 32-year-old has produced three goals and three assists in 2024/25 so far.

It’s no secret that the Egyptian star is now in the final year of his contract with Liverpool which has led to plenty of speculation regarding his future.

“I had a good summer and had a long time to myself to try to stay positive because, as you know, it’s my last year at the club,” Salah told Sky Sports when referencing his contract.

“I just want to enjoy it and I don’t want to think about it. I feel like I’m free to play football and then we’ll see what happens next year.”

Salah will be 33 years old by the time his existing contract expires, but the Liverpool frontman isn’t showing any signs of slowing down.

Indeed, if he maintains his current rate of scoring a goal every 87.6 minutes, he’ll be projected to have the most prolific campaign of his career to date.

READ MORE: Liverpool star admits he’s happier under Slot than Klopp as tactical tweak that destroyed Man Utd is revealed

Liverpool make big Salah decision

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are doing ‘everything they can’ in order to keep Salah at the club beyond his current contract.

It’s thought that Salah will demand a new ‘bumper’ contract and Liverpool themselves are willing to ‘break their usual contract policy’ when it comes to players over the age of 30.

The Reds will reportedly enter contract talks with his representatives ‘soon’ as the club looks to fend off the growing interest from Saudi Arabia.

Liverpool seem to be wary that the longer they let the negotiations rumble on, the more likely it is that the winger will leave at the end of the season.

These claims have been backed up by Fabrizio Romano, who has previously stated that the Reds are set to begin talks with Salah in the coming weeks and months.

“I can confirm once again that Liverpool and Mo Salah will talk in the next days, weeks, months, So I can’t predict now how long will be the conversation, but there will be conversations to discuss the contract situation of Mo Salah,” Romano said.

“So it’s not over yet at this point between Salah and Liverpool. It’s a possibility for Mo to go as a free agent in the summer, but it’s not guaranteed at all because Liverpool want to talk to Salah and Salah wants to talk to Liverpool.

“Salah is very keen on discussing with Liverpool about the new project, is very happy with Arne Slot, the new directors and the new management. So the discussion will take place.”

In regards to interest from elsewhere, it’s thought that Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal are all ready to lodge massive offers for the 32-year-old.

The Saudi Pro League has already been able to attract several superstars to the Middle East and luring a player like Salah would significantly boost their global audience.

Several of Salah’s former Liverpool teammates are currently playing in Saudi Arabia, although it still feels as if he has some unfinished business in the Premier League.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool urged to complete three huge deals to avoid sleepwalking into terrible business decision