Liverpool have enquired about RB Leipzig star Castello Lukeba as they seek to bolster their defence, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Arne Slot’s side were on the lookout for new defenders earlier this year, particularly as captain Virgil van Dijk was yet to sign a new contract.

However, after Liverpool tied the Dutchman down to a new two-year deal, they are more relaxed about the centre-back position.

But with Ibrahima Konate entering the last year of his Reds contract shortly, the Merseyside outfit are still putting the feelers out to reinforce their backline.

Now, TEAMtalk can confirm that Liverpool are monitoring Lukeba and have asked for updated information on the 22-year-old, but no official talks or negotiations are in place.

We understand that Slot is an admirer of the France international, and with the Reds planning changes in defence, Lukeba fits the style of player they want to sign.

The Merseyside outfit are trying to understand the conditions of a possible move and how much the Manchester United and Real Madrid-linked player may cost but he could be one for the future.

DON’T MISS: Bayern in ‘contact’ for Liverpool star after admitting defeat in Florian Wirtz chase

Interest in Lukeba continues to grow

Lukeba’s contract at Leipzig runs until 2029 so the German team are not under a great deal of pressure to sell him for the time being.

However, their failure to secure European football for next season means some of their top assets are likely to depart this summer, including Benjamin Sesko and Xavi Simons.

As a result, the price tags they would have hoped to command may take a slight hit but Leipzig will not lose their biggest stars on the cheap.

Incidentally, reports suggest he has a €90 million (£74.5m) release clause. Nevertheless, there is a good chance he may not cost that much if a transfer is struck.

Lukeba has made a name for himself at Leipzig over the past two seasons, following his move from Lyon in 2023. But whether or not he heads to Liverpool remains to be seen.

Liverpool transfer news: Kelleher exit latest, Saudi interest remains in Salah

Faultless Liverpool star confirms he’s leaving after new signing makes Anfield stay untenable

Liverpool icon reveals his ‘ongoing relationship’ with Saudis as ‘serious negotiations’ disclosed

Liverpool masterplan for Florian Wirtz transfer revealed with FOURTH signing to follow

Who is Castello Lukeba?

By Ben Mattinson

Castello Lukeba is an example of an increasingly valuable profile in modern football; a centre-back/full-back hybrid. One of the most defensively solid ones at that.

The French defender came through Lyon’s academy and it’s his birth-city. During his time at Lyon, ever since he broke into the first team he was an impressive figure in defence and managed to make 68 appearances, even getting four goals in the process playing almost exclusively at centre-back.

Lukeba’s consistency for Lyon made him a key player for them amongst many other academy graduates scattered around the first team. But in the summer of 2023 Lukeba would make a move across Europe to Germany as RB Leipzig signed him in a €30m deal to replace Josko Gvardiol who went to Manchester City for €90m. For such a relatively lower fee, there’s no doubt that Leipzig could make another huge profit when Lukeba is inevitably sold to one of Europe’s top teams.

Lukeba reads the game so well. Defensively he has that style like Nathan Ake in 1v1s where he blocks off all angles positioning himself side on and judges his time to engage in tackles well. Lukeba has really powerful legs and when he lunges to make a tackle, there’s often only one outcome.

Tackling is probably his greatest strength and he’s the type of defender you want to put in lots of 1v1 scenarios as it’s where he shines. Despite playing as a LCB in a back four defence at Lyon, just like Ake, he could transition to LB seamlessly.

Moreover, his tackling prowess isn’t solely about his standing lunges, it’s also the quality of his slide tackles and the timing of when to go to ground. Although Lukeba is so aggressive in winning the ball back, he’s excellent and timing his aggression well, knowing when to engage and when to delay.

It’s a skill common in elite defenders that’s hard to teach and usually comes in very experienced older defenders. The discipline to stay on your feet in dangerous scenarios to avoid giving away a penalty but still being aggressive in closing off angles is what Lukeba excels at.

In addition to this, a big part about what makes Lukeba so good defensively is his athleticism and physicality in every sense of the word. Physically he’s so strong with top core strength that shines in ground duels, but on top of that he’s very quick for a defender which enables him to catch quicker attackers.

Lukeba is a real athlete. The explosiveness in his legs enables him to leap so high making him strong in both boxes despite being only 6’0”. This jumping ability is what’s made him able to score the goals he did for Lyon and continually be a threat from set-pieces at RB Leipzig.

A huge strength in Lukeba’s profile is his ball-playing ability. The Leipzig defender is so secure on the ball and is able to retain possession and help build up from the back. Lukeba executes his passes well and has good pass selection. From deep he can pass through the lines well but also loves to carry the ball up the pitch from defence and even take on players.