Liverpool have reached a decision on whether to keep or sell Luis Diaz amid rampant speculation he could leave for one of Europe’s biggest clubs, while a top Reds reporter has stated a new winger is wanted and another star’s time at the club is ‘coming to an end.’

Diaz, 27, was among the cluster of Liverpool forwards whose shooting boots went missing down the stretch last season. The Reds were in genuine contention to secure a quadruple, though wasteful finishing proved their biggest issue as Liverpool’s season unravelled in March and April.

Diaz never gave anything less than 100 percent in the effort stakes, though like Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah, was found wanting in front of goal.

With Cody Gakpo impressing on the left wing for the Netherlands at Euro 2024, Diaz may lose his starting spot on the left side under new boss Arne Slot next season.

What’s more, the Athletic’s David Ornstein previously reported Liverpool are in the market for a new wide forward this summer.

According to a fresh update from the Athletic’s Liverpool specialist, James Pearce, additions at centre-back, central midfield and crucially, on the wings, have been discussed.

Diaz would appear to be the one Liverpool would cut loose if an exit to facilitate a new arrival were required.

The Colombian is courting strong interest from PSG and Barcelona, with PSG eyeing Diaz as their Kylian Mbappe replacement and Barca spying Diaz as a cheaper alternative to Nico Williams of Athletic Bilbao.

However, according to Pearce, Liverpool have no intention of selling Diaz and they’re yet to receive any bids anyway. As such, Liverpool could conceivably sign a new wideman without selling Diaz.

Such an outcome would give Slot no fewer than SIX top class forwards to choose from in an ultra high-powered forward line (Diaz, Gakpo, Nunez, Jota, Salah plus new signing).

Star’s Liverpool career ‘coming to an end’

But while Diaz looks set to stay, one player almost certain to leave is centre-back Nat Phillips.

The 27-year-old has entered the final year of his contract and the emergence of Jarell Quansah has reduced Phillips’ importance to the club even further.

Joel Matip has left as a free agent, though his spot could be filled by Sepp van den Berg who excelled during a superb loan spell with Mainz last season.

Slot intends to run the rule over Van den Berg in pre-season and per Pearce, the Dutchman, 22, has impressed in the early going so far.

In the event Liverpool deem Van den Berg isn’t ready, the Reds have placed a £20m valuation on the player. Full details on Van den Berg’s potential transfer and prospects of making the grade at Liverpool can be found below.

Regarding Phillips, the current window represents Liverpool’s best chance of generating a sizeable fee.

Turkish club Trabzonspor have already bid £4m for the centre-half, though the offer was rejected. Liverpool value Phillips in the £8m-£10m range.

Pearce added Phillips is also attracting interest from much closer to home in the Championship, with Burnley among the clubs keen.

In any case, what is clear is Liverpool intend to sanction a sale one way or another. The Reds reporter concluded: ‘Nat Phillips’ eight-year stay at Liverpool will be coming to an end.’

