Liverpool, Man City eye £126m-rated midfielder for 2025 as likely winners of transfer race named

Liverpool and Manchester City are interested in Bayer Leverkusen superstar Florian Wirtz but they face stiff competition for his signature, per reports.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder is widely considered to be one of the most promising youngsters in European football and impressed at Euro 2024 for Germany.

Wirtz helped fire Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen side to an undefeated Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal domestic double last season and now some of the world’s biggest sides are tracking him.

According to reputable journalist Christian Falk, Liverpool and Man City are ‘interested’ in Wirtz but Real Madrid are the team leading the charge for his services.

“Florian Wirtz made it very clear that he wants to make the next step in 2025,” Wirtz wrote in his Fact Files column. “He has a contract now until 2027, so Leverkusen want a big fee for his services – €150m (£126m; $167.7m). That’s a lot and obviously not every club can afford to pay this. The club leading the race for his signature is not an English one. It’s Real Madrid.

“There’s a big dream for Wirtz and Jamal Musiala to play together at Bayern,” adds Falk. “I don’t think Real Madrid would be able to buy both players, whilst Bayern can only sign one.

“But, of course, he also fits other clubs like Manchester City. Liverpool are also interested and we talked about Manchester United not being in the race at the moment.”

Liverpool, Man City eye ‘brilliant’ Florian Wirtz

Liverpool have long been linked with Wirtz and as we exclusively revealed back in July, Man City view Wirtz as a potential replacement for club icon Kevin de Bruyne.

De Bruyne, 33, is out of contract next summer and is unlikely to pen an extension. Clubs from the Saudi Pro League are keeping tabs on his situation and are willing to offer him a huge wage.

The Belgian’s departure could trigger a big-money swoop from Man City for Wirtz next summer.

Owen Hargreaves, however, believes that Arsenal should splash the cash on the German international.

“I mean, he’s a brilliant young player in terms of goals and assists, his numbers last season were crazy,” Hargreaves told TNT Sport. “For a young kid, he’s producing for Germany and Leverkusen.

“He’s not a centre forward, you think about Toni [Kroos] leaving Real Madrid, I think he could go in and learn that role. Toni started as a No.10 and then gradually worked back. I think Florian can eventually control a game.

“If I was him it’s either [Manchester] City or Real. I’m sure Mikel would love him at Arsenal, too. He’s that good, he makes every team better. But he is a No.10, but I just think he’s so smart.

“I think everybody would [build their team around him] and I think he’s so smart with his dad, he’ll know, ‘right, I’m going to go there because that’s the best fit for me.'”

Liverpool fail to get Gordon; Man City eye Celtic man

Meanwhile, Liverpool look set to miss out on a move for Anthony Gordon following their interest in the Newcastle winger this summer.

Before the PSR deadline that forced Newcastle into selling players, Liverpool had agreed a deal that would’ve seen Gordon join them for £75m and Joe Gomez sign for the Magpies for £45m.

Medicals were even scheduled for the pair but the deal ultimately collapsed.

Now, Newcastle are looking to tie down Gordon’s long-term future by offering a lucrative new contract, and will do the same with Arsenal-linked striker Alexander Isak.

As for Man City, they are looking to bring in a new striker to compete with Erling Haaland, following Julian Alvarez’s move to Atletico Madrid.

Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi has reportedly emerged as a target for Pep Guardiola’s side. Tottenham have previously been linked with the forward, who is valued at around £15m by the Hoops.

