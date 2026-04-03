Liverpool are reportedly planning for a ‘massive summer cull, with it claimed that seven players could leave and there is an update on Ibrahima Konate.

The 2025/26 campaign has been incredibly disappointing for Liverpool, who have made a really weak defence of their Premier League title.

Head coach Arne Slot remains under pressure, while a host of players face uncertain futures as a result of their poor performances this season.

It has already been confirmed that Mohamed Salah will leave Liverpool on a free transfer this summer, but he will not be alone in leaving.

After spending around £450m on signings last summer, another huge outlay is required in the next transfer window, with Liverpool needing to sign at least one centre-back and winger.

And The Sun are reporting that the Reds are planning to raise funds via a major summer ‘clearout’, with seven players either ‘destined to be let go or sold to make way for new arrivals’.

The players in question are: Cody Gakpo, Alexis Mac Allister, Joe Gomez, Federico Chiesa, Andy Robertson, Curtis Jones and Konate.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Liverpool ‘give up’ on Konate deal

Regarding Konate, the report claims Liverpool’s hierarchy has ‘all but given up on trying to get the centre-back to stay’ as he nears the end of his contract.

Konate has been poor for Liverpool this season, but he showed what he was capable of last term and would be a great asset if he can reproduce those levels.

So, it is understandable that Liverpool have been keen to retain Konate beyond this season, but TEAMtalk correspondent Graeme Bailey revealed on Thursday that increasingly frustrated club chiefs have set an impending deadline for a new deal.

And ex-Liverpool forward Emile Heskey thinks the doubts around Konate’s future have not helped him, and he has backed the out-of-form defender.

Heskey told ToonieBet: “Look, I know contract talks kind of stalled and stuff like that can affect you at times. You can have an up and down. I don’t just think it’s Konaté, though — I think the whole back four have been up and down.

“When I say the back four, I wouldn’t put Szoboszlai in there even though he’s playing right-back right now. But the back line generally, I don’t think they’ve had the consistency we’re used to.

“Even in the game against Tottenham, I still thought he did really well because he’s an aggressive defender and that is what you need. Don’t get me wrong, he is prone to some mistakes every now and again, but he gives you so much power in there. He’s not going to be out-strengthened or out-muscled, and with things coming into the box he’s going to get his head on them.

“The only thing is that at times he is prone to a mistake, and sometimes when your contract talks are ongoing, it can be a distraction.”

Latest Liverpool news: Salah agreement nears as FSG eye double raid

Elsewhere, Salah is reportedly edging closer to a transfer agreement, while Liverpool are plotting a huge double raid on RB Leipzig.

But talk of a ‘dream’ transfer has FSG on red alert for an alternative replacement for Salah.

And it has also been revealed that Liverpool chiefs have doubts about sacking Slot and replacing him with club legend Xabi Alonso.