The mind-boggling terms Liverpool have cajoled Real Madrid into accepting to secure Trent Alexander-Arnold’s early release have been revealed.

Real Madrid successfully turned Alexander-Arnold’s head and convinced the defender to turn his back on boyhood club Liverpool.

It is no secret Alexander-Arnold will become a Real Madrid player, though when exactly that moment would arrive was still uncertain.

Real Madrid always hoped to sign Alexander-Arnold at the beginning of June in order to feature the player in the Club World Cup.

The revamped and expanded tournament gets underway on June 14 and the entirety of Real’s group phase campaign takes place within the month of June.

That presented a problem for Los Blancos given Alexander-Arnold’s contract at Anfield runs until June 30.

The Times’ Paul Joyce led the way on Thursday night, revealing new Real boss, Xabi Alonso, has explicitly requested Alexander-Arnold be signed and made available to play in the CWC.

Accordingly, Real Madrid entered into negotiations with Liverpool regarding a transfer fee despite the fact Alexander-Arnold is literally weeks away from becoming a free agent.

The initial expectation was Liverpool would only be able to command a nominal fee, with the small figure of €1m / £840,000 cited.

But per the latest from David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool and sporting director, Richard Hughes, have struck gold.

Rather than €1m, Liverpool will generate TEN TIMES that amount, with Real Madrid agreeing to pay €10m / £8.4m.

Furthermore, Liverpool will no longer have to pay Alexander-Arnold’s wages in the month of June.

“Understand Real Madrid to pay transfer fee around €10m to Liverpool to have Trent Alexander-Arnold at the Club World Cup,” wrote Romano on X.

“Real will also cover his salary for June and July as part of the agreement with Liverpool.”

Ornstein wrote for The Athletic: “Real Madrid have reached an agreement with Liverpool to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold early — enabling the right-back to be available for their entire Club World Cup campaign.

“The Spanish club will pay €10million (£8.4m; $11.4m) in a single payment for Alexander-Arnold, with the deal worth even more to Liverpool as they will no longer cover the remaining salary and bonuses he is owed.

“The 26-year-old will sign a six-year contract with his new side.”

The summer transfer window opens earlier than usual this year in lieu of the Club World Cup, with deals able to be officially completed and players registered from June 1.

As is customary with the vast bulk of LaLiga players, Alexander-Arnold’s contract will contain a release clause. Per Romano, Alexander-Arnold’s clause will be worth one billion euros.

