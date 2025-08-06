Multiple sources have confirmed Liverpool have agreed the sale of Darwin Nunez to Al Hilal and the player has indicated he’ll accept the move, while the terms agreed suggest the Reds have pulled off a masterstroke.

Nunez was perhaps unfairly compared to Erling Haaland throughout his Liverpool tenure after arriving in England in the same summer as the Manchester City ace in 2022. While Haaland has proven he’s among the deadliest strikers the Premier League has ever seen, Nunez has been hit and miss and unfortunately for Liverpool, more of the latter.

The Uruguayan’s game has not developed since signing from Benfica in what was then a club-record deal for Liverpool at £85m (add-ons included).

The 26-year-old can never be accused of lacking in effort or intensity. It’s his finishing, decision-making, link-up play and struggles with the offside trap that have let the frontman down.

With Liverpool landing Hugo Ekitike and intent on adding Alexander Isak too, the Reds have determined now is the time to end their experiment with Nunez.

The striker’s wildly inconsistent form has not prevented Liverpool from securing remarkable terms in a now confirmed agreement with Al Hilal.

David Ornstein, Ben Jacobs and Fabrizio Romano all verified Al Hilal have agreed to pay €53m (£46.2m) plus significant add-ons.

The add-ons included are understood to be easily achievable, meaning the final fee Liverpool recoup is almost certain to swell beyond £50m.

‘Understand initial fee will be €53m plus add-ons to bring package higher,’ wrote Romano on X. ‘Talks with Darwin ongoing to get green light on personal terms.’

A prior report from Romano suggested the payment terms will be favourable to Liverpool. In other words, the Reds are expected to receive most if not al of the €53m fixed fee up front.

Darwin Nunez ready to accept Al Hilal move

All eyes are now on whether Nunez agrees personal terms with Al Hilal. Aged 26, the frontman would be leaving European football in the middle of his career.

According to Ornstein, Nunez is leaning towards accepting a switch to the Saudi Arabian side.

‘A deal worth €53million plus add-ons has been struck verbally, with the 26-year-old indicating his willingness to accept the proposed move,’ wrote the trusted reporter.

Offering insight into the timeframes involved, Ben Jacobs added: ‘Liverpool players are off, and it is possible the deal is concluded later today allowing Nunez to say his goodbyes on Thursday and then travel to Germany for a medical.’

Al Hilal are currently based at a training camp in Germany, hence Nunez would travel there for his medical and not the Saudi Arabia.

