How and why Liverpool are approaching Bayer Leverkusen in the manner they are for Florian Wirtz has been revealed and it’s expected to lead to a fourth major signing for the Reds.

Liverpool have agreed personal terms with Florian Wirtz, with a five-year contract understood to have been signed off. Per Sacha Tavolieri – the reporter who broke the news of Wirtz choosing Liverpool over Bayern Munich – Wirtz will immediately be placed among Liverpool’s highest earners.

With the player side of the agreement sealed, Liverpool are now in discussions with Bayer Leverkusen regarding the colossal transfer fee.

Leverkusen value their talisman at a gigantic €150m / £126m and per Fabrizio Romano, they’ve received Liverpool’s first official bid.

Reporting on Monday morning, the transfer guru stated: “Liverpool first official bid for Florian Wirtz in excess of €100m package with add-ons has been received by Bayer Leverkusen.

“Club to club negotiations underway, restarting today to get the deal done very soon. Wirtz already told Bayer that he only wants Liverpool.”

As stated, Liverpool’s proposal contains add-ons and according to a separate report from The Guardian, the Reds are aiming to drive down the initial fee they’ll pay.

However, Liverpool are perfectly happy for the add-ons they’re proposing to be easily ‘achievable’, per the report.

As such, Liverpool will eventually be on the hook for the same total figure in the future as if paying the fee up front and in full right now.

The purpose of Liverpool aiming to offset part of the payments is to ensure the Reds can complete a stunning squad revamp all in one go.

Liverpool have already agreed personal terms with right-back Jeremie Frimpong and left-back Milos Kerkez. They’re prepared to trigger Frimpong’s €35m / £29.4m release clause and discussions over the transfer fee with Bournemouth regarding Kerkez are in full swing.

The Hungarian is projected to cost slightly more than Frimpong at a fee in the £40m-£45m range.

As such, Liverpool’s summer spend on just three players could be in line to hit roughly £200m.

That would already represent the club’s highest ever outlay in a single window and offsetting part of the payments for Wirtz through add-ons will allow for a striker to be signed too…

Liverpool’s historic summer window

Liverpool are entertaining offers for Darwin Nunez who after three years at Anfield, is still to show he can be relied upon.

The Uruguayan’s game has not developed since his record-breaking £85m (add-ons included) arrival from Benfica.

Nunez is courting strong interest from Saudi Arabia, though could yet remain in Europe with Atletico Madrid weighing up an approach.

In any case, what is clear is Nunez is on the way out of Liverpool and signing a new striker to immediately slot into the starting eleven is next on the agenda after Frimpong, Kerkez and Wirtz.

Liverpool’s dream target is Newcastle ace, Alexander Isak. But with the Magpies securing Champions League qualification despite losing to Everton on the final day, the chances of Isak leaving St. James’ Park are negligible.

Instead, Sacha Tavolieri now claims Liverpool have fixed their gaze on Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike.

The reporter stated on X: “As David Ornstein told, Alexander Isak’s now set to stay in Newcastle after they quality for Champions League.

“Liverpool now focus on… Hugo Ekitike as target for the number 9 position in case of Darwin Nunez leaving for Saudi Arabia or Spain.”

In their first attack of the game, Frankfurt take the lead over Spurs thanks to Ekitike 😮‍💨 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/gBbX3tadbe — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 10, 2025

Ekitike has bagged 22 goals and 12 assists in a breakthrough campaign at Frankfurt. However, transfer guru Romano previously insisted the 22-year-old “will leave” the Bundesliga side this summer.

“Hugo Ekitike will leave Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer, plan clear as several top clubs have already made contact,” reported Romano a fortnight ago.

“Premier League top sides approached Eintracht and player’s camp; Ekitike wants to focus on reaching UCL with Eintracht and then decide his future right after.”

Frankfurt are expected to demand a hefty €100m for the France international. A more realistic sum would be €80m, though given that still represents a significant outlay, it’s easy to see why Liverpool want as much of the Wirtz payments offset to future years as they can.

Latest Liverpool news

🔴 Liverpool ‘prepared to sell’ £30m-rated star to Everton in shock transfer

🔴 Faultless Liverpool star confirms he’s leaving after new signing makes Anfield stay untenable

🔴 Nagelsmann gives THREE reasons why Florian Wirtz to Liverpool is match made in heaven