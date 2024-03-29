Liverpool midfield pursuit takes fresh hit as club chief reveals star ‘never asked’ to leave Serie A

Atalanta president Luca Percassi has denied that Teun Koopmeiners has asked to leave the club

Atalanta director Luca Percassi has revealed that midfield star Teun Koopmeiners has “never asked to leave,” denting Liverpool hopes of landing him.

The Reds made some big midfield changes in the last summer transfer window. They lost each of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner.

They replaced them with Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo.

Those men have each proved useful additions to the club, and Liverpool are now looking at further strengthening the midfield.

Atalanta man Koopmeiners is front and centre of reports at the moment – the versatile midfielder has 12 goals and four assists in all competitions this season.

Having frequently been linked with Premier League sides, the Dutchman has admitted he would “bear the rainy days” in England in order to play in the best league in the world.

That coincided with reports that Liverpool were ‘first and foremost’ in the hunt for the midfielder.

A further boost in that pursuit came as Koopmeiners revealed he has “told Atalanta that next summer I want to leave.”

Atalanta director denies Koopmeiners exit ambition

However, that’s been denied by Atalanta director Percassi.

“This club is solid and does not need to sell,” he told L’Eco di Bergamo.

“Koopmeiners has not been sold to Juve, nor anyone else. In fact, he never asked us to be sold.”

The mention of Juventus comes after reports that Koopmeiners has agreed to personal terms with the Serie A giants.

Whether or not that is the case is unclear, with Percassi only making the point that a sale has not been agreed upon.

Liverpool still in the hunt

Given Juve are in no better position with Atalanta than Liverpool are, the Reds still have a chance at convincing them to sell Koopmeiners.

While the director suggests the midfielder hasn’t asked to leave, that does not mean he won’t, as a big bid being tabled would surely be taken into consideration.

It’s believed a £51.5million fee would get Atalanta’s attention.

