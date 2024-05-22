Liverpool
Liverpool midfield targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2024 transfer window
Liverpool made major changes to their midfield in the summer of 2023, but one year later, several players in that position are still being tipped to enter their department – so here are all the midfielders linked with the club this time around.
After last year’s purchases of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch, Liverpool could once again be in the market for an additional midfielder.
Thiago Alcantara is leaving the club on a free transfer, which could open up another vacancy in the middle of the park at Anfield.
Here, TEAMtalk guides you through every midfielder to be linked with Liverpool since the last transfer window closed. The potential targets are divided by the league they currently play in and listed alphabetically within those categories.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Carlos Baleba
Current club: Brighton
Age: 20
Contract expires: 2028 (option to extend until 2029)
Last year, Liverpool took Mac Allister from Brighton and they could raid the Seagulls again after being linked by online media in the UK with Carlos Baleba, although some of their high-pedigree rivals have also been mentioned.
Bruno Guimaraes
Current club: Newcastle
Age: 26
Contract expires: 2028
Newcastle are battling to keep the highly-rated Bruno Guimaraes, who is mainly of interest to Arsenal and Manchester City, but Liverpool have been whispered about in connection with him too.
Jacob Ramsey
Current club: Aston Villa
Age: 22 (turns 23 in May)
Contract expires: 2027
If Aston Villa are forced to sell Jacob Ramsey this summer, Liverpool have been named as a club that would love to pounce by respected British tabloids, though they would face competition for his signature.
LALIGA
Brahim Diaz
Current club: Real Madrid
Age: 24 (turns 25 in August)
Contract expires: 2027
Back in March, an online report claimed Liverpool were one of many clubs sensing former Manchester City prospect Brahim Diaz could become frustrated at Real Madrid, but the playmaker’s priority is still believed to be staying in the Spanish capital.
Pedri
Current club: Barcelona
Age: 21
Contract expires: 2026
Reports in Spain towards the start of May suggested Barcelona could consider a big sale of Pedri and that Liverpool would be a club to keep an eye on for his transfer, but Fabrizio Romano quickly clarified there was nothing happening yet.
Federico Valverde
Current club: Real Madrid
Age: 25 (turns 26 in July)
Contract expires: 2029
Some big claims from Spain in April suggested Liverpool had put in an offer for Federico Valverde – who can also play on the wide right – through intermediaries.
BUNDESLIGA
Joshua Kimmich
Current club: Bayern Munich
Age: 29
Contract expires: 2025
As he approaches the final year of his Bayern contract, the versatile Joshua Kimmich faces an uncertain future. Throughout the spring, he was linked with Liverpool, but reports have hinted he may favour other clubs.
Hugo Larsson
Current club: Eintracht Frankfurt
Age: 19 (turns 20 in June)
Contract expires: 2028
Practically as soon as the January transfer window closed, Liverpool were linked with Swedish enforcer Hugo Larsson, but they would not be alone in the race to sign him.
Jamal Musiala
Current club: Bayern Munich
Age: 21
Contract expires: 2026
Back in February, British tabloids claimed Liverpool had been scouting Jamal Musiala, but he would be expensive and besides, TEAMtalk has since learned Manchester City have identified him as a target.
Assan Ouedraogo
Current club: Schalke
Age: 18
Contract expires: 2027
TEAMtalk confirmed Liverpool’s interest in Ouedraogo back in October, and in April, follow-up reports indicated Liverpool were still in with a chance of signing the teenager despite all the changes at the club in between.
Florian Wirtz
Current club: Bayer Leverkusen
Age: 21
Contract expires: 2027
When Xabi Alonso was tipped to replace Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager, attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz was tipped to follow him. However, with Alonso since committing to stay at Bayer Leverkusen, TEAMtalk has confirmed Wirtz is likely to follow suit.
SERIE A
Sofyan Amrabat
Current club: Fiorentina (on loan at Manchester United)
Age: 27 (turns 28 in August)
Contract expires: 2025
Although Amrabat was consistently linked with Liverpool before his move to Man Utd, the revival of those links from Italy came as a surprise in March due to the Moroccan’s struggles for form at Old Trafford. A return to Serie A seems more likely for him.
Nicolo Barella
Current club: Inter Milan
Age: 27
Contract expires: 2026
Linked with Liverpool for many years, Italy international Barella has been suggested as someone Inter could sell – and the Reds could buy – by Spanish reports recently.
Teun Koopmeiners
Current club: Atalanta
Age: 26
Contract expires: 2027
Previously made captain of AZ by Arne Slot, there have been suggestions in Italy that the Dutch pair could reunite at Liverpool. However, Ben Jacobs has denied Koopmeiners is actually on Liverpool’s list.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Archie Gray
Current club: Leeds United
Age: 18
Contract expires: 2028
After cementing his place in the Leeds first team, Archie Gray has been linked with Liverpool and various other clubs, but his future likely hinges on whether the Whites win the play-off final against Southampton or not. Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Gray is on Liverpool’s watch list.
PRIMEIRA LIGA
Morten Hjulmand
Current club: Sporting CP
Age: 24 (turns 25 in June)
Contract expires: 2028
Linked with Liverpool by the Portuguese press when Ruben Amorim was in contention to become manager, the chances of Hjulmand joining the club seem to have shrunk.
Orkun Kokcu
Current club: Benfica
Age: 23
Contract expires: 2028
Orkun Kokcu previously captained Arne Slot’s Feyenoord, but his move to Benfica hasn’t fully worked out. Reports in his native Turkey have started presenting the prospect of a reunion with his former boss on Merseyside.
Joao Neves
Current club: Benfica
Age: 19
Contract expires: 2028
Joao Neves has been heavily linked with Man Utd, but Portuguese reports in March implied that Liverpool have been paying attention to him too.
Alan Varela
Current club: Porto
Age: 22 (turns 23 in July)
Contract expires: 2028
After making a name for himself in the Champions League this season, Alan Varela was confirmed as a player of interest to Liverpool by TEAMtalk sources in March, but they might need to pay his £60m release clause.
EREDIVISIE
Quinten Timber
Current club: Feyenoord
Age: 22 (turns 23 in June)
Contract expires: 2026
If Slot wants to bring any of his Feyenoord players with him to Liverpool, Quinten Timber seems an obvious pick. TEAMtalk contributor Rudy Galetti has confirmed Slot thinks highly of the midfielder and could consider him a target.
Mats Wieffer
Current club: Feyenoord
Age: 24
Contract expires: 2027
Another of Slot’s trusted allies from Feyenoord, Wieffer was linked with Liverpool in online reports in early May, presumably at the incoming manager’s request.
REST OF EUROPE
Georgiy Sudakov
Current club: Shakhtar Donetsk
Age: 21
Contract expires: 2028
Reports in Italy back in February presented Liverpool as leading contenders for Shakhtar’s no.10, but TEAMtalk has since also uncovered contact from Chelsea.
Khephren Thuram
Current club: Nice
Age: 23
Contract expires: 2025
After being heavily linked with Liverpool last summer, Thuram could creep back onto their shortlist as he approaches the final year of his contract in France.
