Liverpool midfield targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2024 transfer window

Might one of these players help Liverpool complete their midfield?

Liverpool made major changes to their midfield in the summer of 2023, but one year later, several players in that position are still being tipped to enter their department – so here are all the midfielders linked with the club this time around.

After last year’s purchases of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch, Liverpool could once again be in the market for an additional midfielder.

Thiago Alcantara is leaving the club on a free transfer, which could open up another vacancy in the middle of the park at Anfield.

Here, TEAMtalk guides you through every midfielder to be linked with Liverpool since the last transfer window closed. The potential targets are divided by the league they currently play in and listed alphabetically within those categories.

PREMIER LEAGUE

Carlos Baleba

Current club: Brighton

Age: 20

Contract expires: 2028 (option to extend until 2029)

Last year, Liverpool took Mac Allister from Brighton and they could raid the Seagulls again after being linked by online media in the UK with Carlos Baleba, although some of their high-pedigree rivals have also been mentioned.

Bruno Guimaraes

Current club: Newcastle

Age: 26

Contract expires: 2028

Newcastle are battling to keep the highly-rated Bruno Guimaraes, who is mainly of interest to Arsenal and Manchester City, but Liverpool have been whispered about in connection with him too.

Jacob Ramsey

Current club: Aston Villa

Age: 22 (turns 23 in May)

Contract expires: 2027

If Aston Villa are forced to sell Jacob Ramsey this summer, Liverpool have been named as a club that would love to pounce by respected British tabloids, though they would face competition for his signature.

LALIGA

Brahim Diaz

Current club: Real Madrid

Age: 24 (turns 25 in August)

Contract expires: 2027

Back in March, an online report claimed Liverpool were one of many clubs sensing former Manchester City prospect Brahim Diaz could become frustrated at Real Madrid, but the playmaker’s priority is still believed to be staying in the Spanish capital.

Pedri

Current club: Barcelona

Age: 21

Contract expires: 2026

Reports in Spain towards the start of May suggested Barcelona could consider a big sale of Pedri and that Liverpool would be a club to keep an eye on for his transfer, but Fabrizio Romano quickly clarified there was nothing happening yet.

Federico Valverde

Current club: Real Madrid

Age: 25 (turns 26 in July)

Contract expires: 2029

Some big claims from Spain in April suggested Liverpool had put in an offer for Federico Valverde – who can also play on the wide right – through intermediaries.

BUNDESLIGA

Joshua Kimmich

Current club: Bayern Munich

Age: 29

Contract expires: 2025

As he approaches the final year of his Bayern contract, the versatile Joshua Kimmich faces an uncertain future. Throughout the spring, he was linked with Liverpool, but reports have hinted he may favour other clubs.

Hugo Larsson

Current club: Eintracht Frankfurt

Age: 19 (turns 20 in June)

Contract expires: 2028

Practically as soon as the January transfer window closed, Liverpool were linked with Swedish enforcer Hugo Larsson, but they would not be alone in the race to sign him.

Jamal Musiala

Current club: Bayern Munich

Age: 21

Contract expires: 2026

Back in February, British tabloids claimed Liverpool had been scouting Jamal Musiala, but he would be expensive and besides, TEAMtalk has since learned Manchester City have identified him as a target.

Assan Ouedraogo

Current club: Schalke

Age: 18

Contract expires: 2027

TEAMtalk confirmed Liverpool’s interest in Ouedraogo back in October, and in April, follow-up reports indicated Liverpool were still in with a chance of signing the teenager despite all the changes at the club in between.

Florian Wirtz

Current club: Bayer Leverkusen

Age: 21

Contract expires: 2027

When Xabi Alonso was tipped to replace Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager, attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz was tipped to follow him. However, with Alonso since committing to stay at Bayer Leverkusen, TEAMtalk has confirmed Wirtz is likely to follow suit.

SERIE A

Sofyan Amrabat

Current club: Fiorentina (on loan at Manchester United)

Age: 27 (turns 28 in August)

Contract expires: 2025

Although Amrabat was consistently linked with Liverpool before his move to Man Utd, the revival of those links from Italy came as a surprise in March due to the Moroccan’s struggles for form at Old Trafford. A return to Serie A seems more likely for him.

Nicolo Barella

Current club: Inter Milan

Age: 27

Contract expires: 2026

Linked with Liverpool for many years, Italy international Barella has been suggested as someone Inter could sell – and the Reds could buy – by Spanish reports recently.

Teun Koopmeiners

Current club: Atalanta

Age: 26

Contract expires: 2027

Previously made captain of AZ by Arne Slot, there have been suggestions in Italy that the Dutch pair could reunite at Liverpool. However, Ben Jacobs has denied Koopmeiners is actually on Liverpool’s list.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Archie Gray

Current club: Leeds United

Age: 18

Contract expires: 2028

After cementing his place in the Leeds first team, Archie Gray has been linked with Liverpool and various other clubs, but his future likely hinges on whether the Whites win the play-off final against Southampton or not. Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Gray is on Liverpool’s watch list.

PRIMEIRA LIGA

Morten Hjulmand

Current club: Sporting CP

Age: 24 (turns 25 in June)

Contract expires: 2028

Linked with Liverpool by the Portuguese press when Ruben Amorim was in contention to become manager, the chances of Hjulmand joining the club seem to have shrunk.

Orkun Kokcu

Current club: Benfica

Age: 23

Contract expires: 2028

Orkun Kokcu previously captained Arne Slot’s Feyenoord, but his move to Benfica hasn’t fully worked out. Reports in his native Turkey have started presenting the prospect of a reunion with his former boss on Merseyside.

Joao Neves

Current club: Benfica

Age: 19

Contract expires: 2028

Joao Neves has been heavily linked with Man Utd, but Portuguese reports in March implied that Liverpool have been paying attention to him too.

Alan Varela

Current club: Porto

Age: 22 (turns 23 in July)

Contract expires: 2028

After making a name for himself in the Champions League this season, Alan Varela was confirmed as a player of interest to Liverpool by TEAMtalk sources in March, but they might need to pay his £60m release clause.

EREDIVISIE

Quinten Timber

Current club: Feyenoord

Age: 22 (turns 23 in June)

Contract expires: 2026

If Slot wants to bring any of his Feyenoord players with him to Liverpool, Quinten Timber seems an obvious pick. TEAMtalk contributor Rudy Galetti has confirmed Slot thinks highly of the midfielder and could consider him a target.

Mats Wieffer

Current club: Feyenoord

Age: 24

Contract expires: 2027

Another of Slot’s trusted allies from Feyenoord, Wieffer was linked with Liverpool in online reports in early May, presumably at the incoming manager’s request.

REST OF EUROPE

Georgiy Sudakov

Current club: Shakhtar Donetsk

Age: 21

Contract expires: 2028

Reports in Italy back in February presented Liverpool as leading contenders for Shakhtar’s no.10, but TEAMtalk has since also uncovered contact from Chelsea.

Khephren Thuram

Current club: Nice

Age: 23

Contract expires: 2025

After being heavily linked with Liverpool last summer, Thuram could creep back onto their shortlist as he approaches the final year of his contract in France.

