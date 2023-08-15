Liverpool told they ‘must’ cough up £32million for Caicedo alternative they’ve now set sights on

Liverpool have been told they ‘must’ pay approximately £32million if they want to sign an alternative to Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

The need for a defensive-midfield asset is clear at Anfield at the moment. For years, Fabinho was successful in that role for Liverpool, as part of a useful midfield trio.

His success in the role wavered last season, when his performances dipped. Over the summer, he was sold to Saudi side Al Ittihad for £40million, being one of five midfielders to leave Anfield permanently.

Against Chelsea in Liverpool’s Premier League opener, the game was rather open, owing to the fact neither side had a genuine anchor playing in the midfield.

Exciting young talents Caicedo and Lavia have both been targets of the Reds’ this summer. They even agreed on a £110million transfer for the former, before the midfielder decided he’d rather move to Chelsea, having already given them his word.

That was a kick in the teeth after the agreement was in place. A move for Lavia has been a similarly tough nut to crack, despite the fact it may have seemed easy once Chelsea – who have been courting him all summer – signed Caicedo, who plays in the same position.

It’s suggested that he’d rather join Caicedo in playing for the Blues than head to Liverpool, though.

Indeed, the Southampton man is apparently house-hunting in London ahead of his move to Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool ‘must’ pay £32million for Sangare

While Chelsea were working on those deals, Liverpool identified PSV midfielder Ibrahim Sangare as a potential target.

PSV insider Rik Elfrink states there’s a simple solution that’ll see the Reds snare the midfielder: his release clause.

He states sides who ‘want’ to sign Sangare must ‘simply tap the clause amount of €37million (approximately £32million). And nothing else’.

He adds that they are ‘waiting to see who picks up’ and that fee ‘should not be a problem for large clubs’.

Reds have the cash to splash

That’s particularly true of Jurgen Klopp’s side, who were prepared to pay £110million for Caicedo.

While the midfielder is perceived to be one of the most promising midfielders in the league, that’s a huge total for somebody who has played just over a season of Premier League football.

As such, they clearly have cash to splash, and given their options are narrowing, they might well be willing to spend it on Sangare.

While he’s never played in the Premier League, he’s done well in the Eredivisie over the last few seasons. What’s more, he’s 25, and that experience should serve him well if he’s to transition to a new league.

Liverpool will have to pay for somebody, as they can’t go a season without a defensive-minded player in their midfield, so they could follow the simple solution to get this deal over the line.

