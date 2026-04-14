Liverpool one of three clubs that can activate incredible centre-back’s exit clause as Alonso rival emerges for top job

Liverpool have been revealed as one of three clubs who can trigger the special release clause of one of Europe’s top centre-backs this summer, while a major rival has emerged to Xabi Alonso’s hopes of replacing Arne Slot as Reds boss.

The Anfield outfit are expected to sign at least one new central defender this summer as doubts continue to persist over Ibrahima Konate’s future beyond the summer.

A quality new partner for aging skipper Virgil van Dijk is a must if Liverpool are to bounce back from a hugely disappointing campaign that saw them exit the Champions League on Tuesday evening after a 4-0 aggregate defeat to current holders PSG.

Liverpool in the mix for Schlotterbeck

And now a fresh report from Germany claims that Liverpool are one of the clubs that can operate Nico Schlotterbeck‘s special release clause at Borussia Dortmund this summer.

While Schlotterbeck’s contract extension was designed to provide long-term security for the Bundesliga outfit, the reported inclusion of a “dream club” clause has changed that landscape completely.

Indeed, it’s been revealed that the 26-year-old Germany international can leave for a fee between €50-60million (£43-52m), although that option is not open to all.

According to SPORT BILD, Liverpool and Real Madrid are two of the confirmed European powerhouses who can trigger the deal, with the third not named.

While neither club are believed to have made a formal offer for Schlotterbeck prior to him signing his recent contract extension, when he would have been available for less, the interest remains concrete.

The news of an exit path has not gone down well with some Dortmund fans, a section of which whistled him during the home defeat to Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.

However, Germany legend Lothar Matthaus has backed Schlotterbeck’s right to want to further his career away from Dortmund.

“It was always about him wanting to take the next step,” Matthaus said. “On the other hand, he’s also committed to Borussia Dortmund. But if Real Madrid comes calling, you want to keep a door open, at least a small crack you can walk through”.

Finally, it’s been reported that the release clause is not a summer-long threat, with it only active for that fixed fee until mid-July.

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Major Alonso rival emerges for Liverpool job

Trusted insider David Ornstein has delivered a major update on the future of departing Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola, with Xabi Alonso not the only contender to replace Arne Slot at Liverpool, it would appear.

There is huge debate over whether Slot will remain in charge beyond the summer. Trusted sources including Ornstein, Paul Joyce and James Pearce have backed FSG to stick with the Dutchman, but there are sections of the Reds’ fanbase who would be happy to see him leave after a disastrous domestic campaign.

Former Liverpool midfielder Alonso remains the top target to replace Slotm should he leave, but Iraola is another clear option for the Reds following the fantastic work he has done at Bournemouth.

And Ornstein claims that the Merseyside outfit will likely be on high alert after reporting Iraola will leave Bournemouth when his contract expires this summer.

It’s claimed that the south coast side ‘tried everything possible’ to keep Iraola after 15 months of negotiations but were ultimately unable to finalise a new deal.

While Bournemouth officials will be devastated to lose him, the two parties maintain a good relationship.

In terms of where Iraola could go next, it was first claimed on April 6 that Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes might contact the 43-year-old.

Hughes appointed Iraola at Bournemouth and remains a big admirer of the tactician, leaving the door open to a potential swoop – if things don’t go to plan with Alonso.

DON’T MISS: ‘No chance’ Liverpool keep Arne Slot as Murphy warns against ‘stupid’ transfer mistake

‘Record’ winger move hopes soar

Liverpool have been handed a huge boost to their chances of signing highly-rated Hoffenheim winger Bazoumana Toure this summer, following a fresh report from Germany.

German outlet Sport Bild reported last week that the Anfield outfit are keeping close tabs on Toure, who joined the Bundesliga side from Hammarby in February 2025.

Scouts from Liverpool were in attendance when Toure played for the Ivory Coast against Scotland in a friendly international match earlier this month.

In March, the German media also noted interest from Manchester United and Arsenal, with Fussball Daten describing the 20-year-old as ‘a chaos-maker who combines speed with technique’.

Sky Germany has now brought an update on the Reds’ pursuit of Toure, claiming that last season’s Premier League winners have already formally expressed their interest in signing the left-sided attacker this summer.

The report noted that ‘Liverpool FC have become the first top English club to express interest in the 20-year-old rising star – who has three goals and eleven assists in 25 Bundesliga appearances so far this season’.

It continued: ‘Hoffenheim has been officially informed of this. Toure’s contract with TSG Hoffenheim runs until 2029 and does not include a release clause.’

Hoffenheim rate Toure so highly that they want to make him their most expensive sale, with Skey Germay adding: ‘A sale of the Ivorian international this summer appears likely at present.

‘Hoffenheim’s plan is to make Toure their new record departure.

‘This title is currently held by Joelinton, who moved to Newcastle United for €43.5 million (£38m, $51.3m) in the summer of 2019.’

Hoffenheim sporting director Andreas Schicker also told Sky Germany last Friday that the club are open to selling the player, but only for a club-record fee.

Schicker said: “Bazou has developed very well. We brought him in from Sweden a year and a half ago. You can see week after week what qualities he brings.

“With him, it’s like this: if there’s interest – which you can tell because he delivers week after week – then it has to be in a league that Hoffenheim haven’t seen before.”

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More Liverpool news: Szoboszlai boost; Konate revelation

Liverpool are making progress in talks over a new contract for Dominik Szoboszlai, and TEAMtalk understands the playmaker is set for a significant pay rise, as the club looks to fight off interest from Real Madrid.

Elsewhere, Liverpool have been told Paris Saint-Germain superstar Khvicha Kvaratskhelia should be their No 1 pick to replace Mohamed Salah, with Emile Heskey also naming a surprise backup option.

Finally, the issue holding up Ibrahima Konate’s new contract at Liverpool has been revealed by Fabrizio Romano, who has also strongly hinted at what the eventual outcome of this long-running saga will be.