Liverpool are reportedly keen on offering Darwin Nunez in a player-plus-cash deal for Newcastle United star Alexander Isak this summer.

Arne Slot’s side are in a very strong position to win this year’s Premier League title, despite not having a standout striker leading Liverpool’s attack.

Therefore, the Reds have turned their attention to Newcastle’s attacking talisman, but securing his signature from the Magpies will not be easy.

Isak is yet to extend his stay at the north east outfit but Eddie Howe’s team are still in a strong position as his contract runs until 2028.

Now, Football Insider reports that Liverpool will offer £60 million-rated (€72.4m, $75.7m) Nunez for the Swede, who is valued at well north of £100m (€120.6m, $126m).

The report adds manager Slot is not convinced with Nunez and Diogo Jota up front and is keen to improve his striking options for next season – with Isak, 25, said to fit the bill.

TEAMtalk previously revealed that the Newcastle ace is open to an Anfield transfer, but Arsenal and others are also keen on recruiting the ex-Real Sociedad man.

And as our sources have stated, this comes at a time when Liverpool are planning for their biggest summer transfer window in recent times.

Key summer nears for Liverpool

Not many transfer windows will be as important as the one fast approaching for Slot’s side.

Top scorer Mohamed Salah, captain Virgil van Dijk, and Real Madrid-linked Trent Alexander-Arnold are all into the last few months of their deals and could leave for free at the end of the season.

If none of them stay, replacing them is a must but it remains to be seen if Liverpool will fork out at least £120m (€144.6m, $151.3m) for Isak.

The lure of playing in the Champions League and fighting for trophies would be tempting for the Swede but Newcastle will fight tooth and nail to keep hold of their prized asset.

To make matters worse for the Reds, the aforementioned trio will not bring them in any transfer fees, so player exits may be needed to fund possible arrivals.

That is where Nunez comes in. The ex-Benfica forward has struggled for game time this season, making just seven Premier League starts and scoring just four goals and two assists in 20 appearances.

Cutting ties with the 25-year-old Uruguayan, who has been less effective under Slot than he was with the Dutchman’s predecessor Jurgen Klopp, may be the right call. Either way, an intriguing period lies ahead for Liverpool.

Liverpool transfer roundup: Huijsen latest and an Isak alternative

TEAMtalk previously revealed that the Reds are planning on signing a new centre-back this summer and Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen is one such target.

The 19-year-old, who has a £50m (€60m, $63m) release clause, has impressed for the Cherries since signing from Juventus last summer and Liverpool are now considering him as a long-term Van Dijk replacement.

Elsewhere, if Liverpool are unable to sign Isak, they may turn their attention to Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike, who is also on Arsenal’s radar.

The German team are hoping to hold onto the 22-year-old for a while longer but it is thought that a bid of £60m or so could secure his services.

Finally, Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly keen on bringing Reds centre-back Ibrahima Konate to Ligue 1 over the summer.

Which position should Liverpool prioritise for summer signings?