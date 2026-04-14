Liverpool ‘officially express interest’ in signing Ivorian ‘chaos-maker’ as ‘record’ deal takes shape

Hoffenheim winger Bazoumana Toure, who has been linked with Liverpool

Liverpool have stepped up their pursuit of Bazoumana Toure by officially making it clear that they want to bring him to Anfield, according to a German report, which has also revealed Hoffenheim’s stance on selling the Ivory Coast international winger in the summer transfer window.

Sport Bild reported last week that Liverpool are keeping close tabs on Toure, who joined Hoffenheim from Hammarby in February 2025.

Scouts from the Premier League club were in attendance when Toure played for the Ivory Coast against Scotland in a friendly international match earlier this month.

In March, the German media noted Manchester United and Arsenal’s interest in Toure, with Fussball Daten describing the 20-year-old as ‘a chaos-maker who combines speed with technique’.

Sky Germany has now brought an update on Liverpool’s pursuit of Toure, claiming that last season’s Premier League winners have already formally expressed their interest in signing the left-winger in the summer transfer window.

The report has noted that ‘Liverpool FC have become the first top English club to express interest in the 20-year-old rising star – who has three goals and eleven assists in 25 Bundesliga appearances so far this season’.

It continued: ‘Hoffenheim has been officially informed of this. Toure’s contract with TSG Hoffenheim runs until 2029 and does not include a release clause.’

Hoffenheim rate Toure so highly that they want to make him their most expensive sale.

Sky Germany has added: ‘A sale of the Ivorian international this summer appears likely at present.

‘Hoffenheim’s plan is to make Toure their new record departure.

‘This title is currently held by Joelinton, who moved to Newcastle United for €43.5 million (£38m, $51.3m) in the summer of 2019.’

Hoffenheim sporting director Andreas Schicker told Sky Germany last Friday that the club are open to selling the winger, but only for a club-record fee.

Schicker said: “Bazou has developed very well.

“We brought him in from Sweden a year and a half ago.

“You can see week after week what qualities he brings.

“With him, it’s like this: if there’s interest – which you can tell because he delivers week after week – then it has to be in a league that Hoffenheim haven’t seen before.”

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