Liverpool on alert as Bournemouth identify explosive Antoine Semenyo replacement amid Mo Salah controversy

Liverpool have received a boost in their pursuit of Antoine Semenyo, with sources telling TEAMtalk that Bournemouth have identified Philip Otele as a potential replacement for the winger.

Amid uncertainty over the future of Mohamed Salah, who has yet to apologise to Liverpool following his extraordinary outburst against manager Arne Slot after the match against Leeds United last weekend, the Reds are stepping up their pursuit of Semenyo.

Liverpool are ready to trigger Semenyo’s release clause of £60million plus £5m in add-ons (up to €74.3m, $87.2m) in his contract at Bournemouth.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, that Semenyo has made Liverpool his preferred destination, even though he is aware that there is interest in him from Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, too.

The defending Premier League champions have now received yet another boost in their pursuit of the Ghana international winger, with sources intimating to us that Bournemouth have identified Philip Otele as a potential replacement for Semenyo.

With Bournemouth powerless to stop Semenyo because of the release clause in his contract, the Cherries are monitoring the FC Basel winger, as the Liverpool target closes in on a January exit.

Otele made his loan deal at Basel from Al Wahda permanent and is under contract at the Swiss Super League club until the summer of 2028.

The 26-year-old generally plays as a left-winger, but he has operated on the right flank as well as a centre-forward in his career so far.

Otele has made 47 appearances for Basel so far in his career, scoring 17 goals and providing seven assists in the process.

Bournemouth face Philip Otele competition – sources

Bournemouth, though, are not the only club who have taken a shine to Otele.

Sources have told us that Crystal Palace are stepping up their interest in the dynamic Nigerian winger as the January transfer window approaches, with manager Oliver Glasner eyeing attacking reinforcements to bolster the Eagles’ Premier League campaign.

The 26-year-old has been in scintillating form this season, scoring eight goals and registering three assists in 26 appearances for Basel.

Otele’s explosive pace, dribbling prowess, and goal-scoring instinct have turned heads across Europe.

Palace view Otele as an ideal addition to provide depth and competition in wide areas, particularly amid uncertainties surrounding key attackers.

Sources indicate Palace have monitored the winger extensively, building on summer scouting reports when Fulham also expressed strong interest.

However, Palace face competition from ambitious Championship club Birmingham City, who are plotting a bold €10m (£8.7m, $11.7m) bid to make Otele a statement signing in their promotion push.

Basel are open to negotiations at that valuation, making a mid-season move realistic.

Otele’s journey from English non-league football with Wolviston FC to starring in Switzerland – via stints in Romania and the UAE – highlights his resilience and talent.

Described as “incredible” by former coach Adrian Mutu, the right-footed attacker has earned provisional Nigeria call-ups and attracted glances from clubs like Sevilla, Stuttgart and Borussia Monchengladbach.

Premier League platform could sway Otele, who is keen on a return to England.

One should expect bids to intensify after the Christmas holidats as Glasner seeks to inject fresh energy into Selhurst Park.

