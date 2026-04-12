Ornstein reveals STUNNING Konate contract update at Liverpool that could have transfer ramifications

Ibrahima Konate has been linked with a move away from Liverpool

David Ornstein of The Athletic has claimed that Ibrahima Konate’s contract talks with Liverpool have reached an “impasse” despite recent speculation that talks have been going well.

The Reds have had plenty of bad luck at centre-back over the past nine months, from Crystal Palace pulling out the Marc Guehi deal to summer signing Giovanni Leoni picking up a season-ending injury in September.

That has left Konate and Virgil van Dijk playing almost every match this season as Arne Slot’s centre-back pairing despite some poor form over the course of the season.

There have been rumours that Liverpool centre-back Konate could be leaving Anfield on a free transfer in the summer with Real Madrid and other clubs potentially interested.

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently claimed that negotiations between Liverpool and the France international were “moving to the final stages”.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “After long negotiations, after many months spent in contact, what I can tell you today is that these negotiations between Liverpool management and Ibrahima Konate, the player and his camp, are moving to the final stages.

“The salary is almost agreed, the length of the contract is being discussed. So that’s the point, the number of years. There are some clauses to clarify, but Konate and Liverpool are almost there in negotiations over new contract.

“Again, let’s wait for these final stages. Let’s be careful until the end. But despite many reports saying that Real Madrid were back in talks to sign Ibrahima Konate in the summer, despite reports saying that Ibrahima Konate wanted to go elsewhere, at the moment, the club absolutely leading the race to have Ibrahima Konate and his services for next season is again Liverpool.”

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Ornstein reveals potentially lethal bump in the road

However, The Athletic journalist Ornstein insists that a latest rounds of talks over Konate’s future have hit “an impasse”, throwing doubt over his future at Liverpool.

Ornstein said on NBC Sports: “Ibrahima Konate will be out of contract this summer and my latest information is that his situation is at an impasse.”

Liverpool will welcome Jérémy Jacquet in the summer after agreeing his transfer from Rennes in the winter window – but the Reds may now have to add further reinforcements at centre-back to their list.

Jamie Carragher has been far from impressed by Konate this season and recently claimed that the Frenchman “makes a mistake every game” for Liverpool.

After their 2-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in midweek, Carragher said on CBS Sports: “Defenders were jumping into midfield, there was no one to mark and Virgil van Dijk, at 34 years of age, was having to run in there and across.

“He couldn’t do it. People have criticised Van Dijk for his performances this season, but I think it’s been harsh. He plays every game, and the fella next to him has been awful all season – and poor again tonight. Konate makes a mistake every game, so that’s not easy to play alongside.”

More Liverpool news: Tottenham close in on Robertson, Howe off the Reds’ list

We have revealed that Tottenham Hotspur have reaffirmed their agreement with Andy Robertson after the Scotland international confirmed his Liverpool exit this summer.

Sources understand that Tottenham have now stepped up their plans to move for Robertson after new head coach Roberto de Zerbi made it clear he is keen to bring the experienced left-back to the club.

Despite previous interest in making Eddie Howe their manager, it is now more unlikely than ever that Liverpool will move for the Englishman if they decide to replace Arne Slot, as ‘bridges have been burned on that score by the elongated and damaging pursuit of Alexander Isak 12 months ago.’.

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