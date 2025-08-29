Liverpool are reportedly planning an approach for a high-value Aston Villa star if one of their current players is sold before the summer transfer deadline.

The Reds have made the most big changes to their side over the summer. They have signed seven players so far this summer, and four of them slotted into their side for the first Premier League game of the season.

But as we approach the dying embers of the summer, one more big transfer could follow Liverpool‘s near £300million spent this summer.

Insider Indy Kaila reports for Football Insider that the Reds are planning to approach Aston Villa for Morgan Rogers if Harvey Elliott is sold this summer.

RB Leipzig are making a push for the Liverpool midfielder and the Reds – already known to be admirers of Rogers – have internally discussed signing him as a replacement.

Sources told TEAMtalk in June that if Rogers were to be sold by Villa, he’d command an £80million fee.

DON’T MISS: 🔴 Liverpool XI after dream end to summer transfer window with £190m signing blitz

Rogers sale chances known

That is just under double what the insider states Elliott would now be worth – £50million, but a £45million fee would not be turned down.

The Athletic have previously reported Liverpool are likely to ask for £40million with a buyback clause or £50million without.

All the figures are in the same ballpark, and that should leave Arne Slot’s side money to burn.

However, TEAMtalk has recently learned that Rogers will be going nowhere, as Villa don’t want to lose him.

It is unsurprising the Villans aren’t open to his sale, after already seeing the back of Jacob Ramsey this summer.

Liverpool round-up: Guehi offer lodged

Liverpool are reported to have lodged an official offer for Marc Guehi totalling £40million.

That is the fee Crystal Palace want to earn, so may be enough for the centre-back’s move to go through.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are said to have informed Liverpool that their desired transfer of Alexander Isak is possible.

As a result, the Reds are said to be preparing a £130million offer for the Swede.

Who’s Liverpool’s best Prem signing in last decade?