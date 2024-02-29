Liverpool plan surprise move for seven-goal Prem winger after Mo Salah ‘signs’ huge deal with Saudi club

Liverpool are reportedly considering a move for Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo as they step up their efforts to bring in a replacement for Mo Salah.

Salah was the subject of a £150m offer from Al-Ittihad last summer which the Reds turned down, but he looks set to complete the switch to Saudi Arabia at the end of the season.

The Egypt international has reportedly ‘signed’ a deal in principle with Al-Ittihad for a big-money contract worth £1.3m per week. Therefore, if they can agree on a fee with Liverpool, he will complete the move.

Salah’s deal with Liverpool is set to expire in 2025, which means that this summer could be their last chance to get a big fee for his services.

The Merseyside giants have already drawn up a list of potential replacements for Salah, who has scored an incredible 205 goals in 333 appearances for them.

Several big names have been linked, with the likes of Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane, Real Sociedad’s Takefusa Kubo and West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen on the club’s radar.

Now, however, it seems that Liverpool are pondering a shock swoop for Brentford winger Mbeumo, who is one of the Bees’ star players.

Liverpool line up shock move for Bryan Mbeumo

According to The Express, Liverpool could ‘capitalise on the relegation battle’ and make a move for Mbeumo as they eye a replacement for Salah.

Brentford are currently in 16th place in the Premier League table, just five points above the relegation zone, with third-bottom side Luton having a game in hand on them.

The Bees’ could lose a number of key players in the summer. Ivan Toney is expected to leave, for example, amid interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and others.

Mbeumo would be another likely departure if Brentford are relegated and the Express say Liverpool will jump at the chance to sign him on a bargain deal if given the opportunity.

The 24-year-old forward was in fine form last season, netting nine goals and contributing eight assists in 38 league appearances

Mbeumo then kickstarted the 2023/24 campaign in impressive style with seven goals and three assists in 15 appearances before suffering an ankle injury in early December.

He has the pace, strength and finishing ability to be an asset for any team, so it’s no surprise to see Liverpool keeping tabs on him.

It will be interesting to see if the Reds test Brentford’s resolve with an offer for Mbeumo in the coming months.

The winger is under contract at the Gtech Community Stadium until 2026.

