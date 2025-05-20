Liverpool planning SIX huge signings as Florian Wirtz deal clears hurdle

The positions Liverpool will address as part of a six-signing spree have been confirmed, and the Reds have received a colossal boost in their efforts to complete a record-shattering move for Florian Wirtz.

Liverpool stormed to the Premier League title in Arne Slot’s first season in charge, though the Dutchman’s squad is shaping up to look unrecognisable next year. Giorgi Mamardashvili’s arrival was sealed last summer and the Georgian ace will replace Caoimhin Kelleher as primary back-up to Alisson Becker.

Beyond Mamardashvili, Jeremie Frimpong will replace Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back and Liverpool are advancing in talks to sign Milos Kerkez for the left-back position. TEAMtalk has been informed the Hungarian has agreed personal terms, with talks now centring on the transfer fee.

Per the latest from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, the additions at full-back are just the tip of the iceberg, with several more signings on the agenda.

Taking to X, Plettenberg stated: “Plans at Liverpool are in full swing. The current priorities are finding a centre-back, a left-back, a playmaker/No. 10, and a winger.

“LB: Milos Kerkez is currently the top priority. Jorrel Hato is on the shortlist.

“No. 10: Florian Wirtz is the desired target – and they’re not willing to give up on him.”

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has repeatedly stated Liverpool also intend to sign a new starting striker with Darwin Nunez on the way out.

Nunez does have interest in Europe but the expectation is he’ll move to the Saudi Pro League.

If Liverpool do sign Frimpong, Kerkez, a centre-back, a No 10 (possibly Wirtz) a winger and striker, their arrivals count will hit six and that’s excluding Mamardashvili.

Florian Wirtz latest

Wirtz, 22, is a bona fide superstar already and along with Jamal Musiala, is considered the present and future of German football.

However, Wirtz’s time at Bayer Leverkusen could be coming to an end and the heated race for his signature has shrunk from three to two.

Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Liverpool have all explored moves for Wirtz. Per The Times, Man City can now be crossed off that list following a fresh round of talks with the player’s camp.

The report pointed to Leverkusen’s €150m valuation as putting City off. Speaking on YouTube, Fabrizio Romano suggested City wanted a speedy resolution and weren’t prepared to become entrenched in a transfer saga that could run and run.

City’s reasoning makes sense given they’re losing Kevin De Bruyne to free agency and require an urgent replacement.

If Liverpool were to miss out on Wirtz, Slot can still field Dominik Szoboszlai as his usual starter in the 10 role.

In any case, what is clear is with City out of the equation Liverpool’s only competitor for Wirtz is Bayern Munich.

And in the event Liverpool were able to turn the player’s head and convince him to move to England, the Reds would need to obliterate their transfer record.

Their current highest purchase remains the £85m (add-ons included) Darwin Nunez cost to sign from Benfica.

While Leverkusen may struggle to collect their target €150m / £126.2m valuation in full, Wirtz certainly won’t be on the move for less than £100m.

And perhaps crucially for Liverpool, Leverkusen are understood to be giving priority to selling to any team not named Bayern Munich.

Selling their talisman to a domestic rival is a scenario Leverkusen would rather avoid at all costs.

