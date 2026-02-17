Liverpool have eight players in their current first-team squad and two out on loan who are on course to be entering the last year of their contracts in the summer, when many of their fates will be decided.

Last summer, Liverpool embarked on a massive spending spree. It was the type of recruitment drive whose repercussions tend to be felt over a couple of years, both in terms of the impact of the new arrivals but also the consequences for existing players.

This summer, Liverpool will have other areas they want to strengthen, but contract sagas could draw the main headlines once again.

With that in mind, we take a look at the players coming up to the final year of their Liverpool contracts, whom the club will have to decide whether to offer fresh terms to, allow their deals to run down, or take their last chance to sell for a decent price.

Mohamed Salah

Salah’s contract was a huge topic for Liverpool last season, as he kept performing at extraordinary standards while waiting to come to an agreement with the club over a new deal.

They eventually settled on a lucrative two-year deal for one of their best ever goalscorers, but the first quarter of that contract hasn’t necessarily gone to plan.

Salah seemed to have reached breaking point with Liverpool in December, giving an explosive interview after their clash with Leeds United implying he was being viewed as a problem by someone at the club.

After some time away on duty with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations, the bond between Salah and Liverpool has healed somewhat, but it has been a disappointing campaign by both of their standards.

In the background, there has been renewed noise about a move to the Saudi Pro League for Salah, with sources confirming to TEAMtalk that dealmakers are discussing the best club to place him at.

It presents Liverpool with a dilemma over Salah’s future after rejecting a big Saudi bid for him in 2023. Would they be foolish to turn down a decent offer this time around?

It’s not a simple question. On paper, Salah is still one of Liverpool’s best players. But his high wages mean he could be a burden if he isn’t performing at his top level.

Uncertainty over the future of Arne Slot as head coach could also have an impact. If Slot is replaced, a new manager could see Salah as someone to build around still.

Thus, Liverpool have some other decisions to make before settling on Salah’s future. Waiting until the summer could become a risky strategy, but his demands need to be weighed up alongside the situation in the dugout.

If a suitable package can be agreed, Liverpool could look into a short-term extension for Salah, but it might be time for his wages to start going down.

Virgil van Dijk

Van Dijk was in the same boat as Salah last season, but always seemed likely to extend his stay with the club, who he now serves as captain.

At the age of 34, he has encountered some signs of natural decline this season, but remains Liverpool’s best centre-back.

It’s a position they have been futureproofing with the signing of Giovanni Leoni last summer and the agreement to welcome Jeremy Jacquet in a few months’ time.

But the prospect of Ibrahima Konate leaving this summer at the end of his contract means Liverpool must keep hold of Van Dijk so they still have some seniority in defence.

One thing they will have to consider is whether that’s on his existing deal, through which he is one of the best-paid defenders on the planet, or on updated terms, perhaps with a reduction in salary.

From a business perspective, if Liverpool think they can get two more seasons out of their skipper, it would make sense to offer Van Dijk a new deal until 2028 whereby they could spread parts of his salary.

His leadership skills could help nurture Leoni once he recovers from his serious injury and Jacquet once he completes his move from Rennes.

Alisson Becker

The future of Liverpool’s first-choice goalkeeper could be one of their most intriguing storylines this summer.

The signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili last summer pointed towards a future without Alisson, who has been one of Liverpool’s best ever goalkeepers and remains the regular bearer of the gloves.

As recently as last year, Alisson outlined his hopes of returning to Internacional in Brazil at some stage before he retires. There have also been some claims of a move elsewhere in Europe, but one report that he was being lined up by AC Milan can now be dismissed after the Serie A side extended the contract of Mike Maignan.

Heading into the summer, Alisson will be firmly focused on representing Brazil at the World Cup. Coincidentally, he arrived at Liverpool in a World Cup year as well, back in 2018.

Thus, once his duties are done with Brazil, could he be on the move again? It’s worth recalling that Alisson became the most expensive goalkeeper signing of all time when Liverpool bought him from Roma, so the risk of losing him for free in 2026 needs to be addressed.

But the 33-year-old has been exceptional value for money and Liverpool have got plenty of worth out of his performances on the pitch, so much so that they can probably afford to respect any of his wishes with regards to his future.

If you have a keeper of Alisson’s ability, there’s no need to replace him. Mamardashvili may have to be a bit more patient, but Liverpool should keep Alisson into the final year of his contract before all parties sit down and discuss whether he stays beyond then.

Curtis Jones

Jones was the subject of serious interest from Inter Milan in January, but Liverpool wouldn’t let him go without him signing a contract renewal first – which he is yet to do.

The last remaining Scouser in the Liverpool squad, Jones’ situation has some emotional factors to balance with his on-pitch relevance.

There’s a lot to like about Jones’ style of play, which he has expressed over the past seven years since stepping up from the academy ranks.

His ball retention and press resistance are cornerstones of his game, while he also has an eye for the occasional shot from distance.

If Jones wants to play as an attacking midfielder, though, he has players like Florian Wirtz and Dominik Szoboszlai in his way, which isn’t ideal when he should be kicking on at the age of 25.

Jones is capable of playing in a deeper midfield role, but he will have to weigh up his place in Liverpool’s plans before deciding on his future in the summer.

From the club’s perspective, though, he is absolutely someone worthy of offering a contract renewal to. Jones is a capable squad player who knows what it means to represent Liverpool. The ball should be put in his court.

Joe Gomez

A long-time servant to Liverpool who was the only player to last the entire course of Jurgen Klopp’s reign, Gomez has been held back by injury issues throughout his career.

Those issues could be what holds Liverpool back from offering Gomez a new deal, considering he’s only started four games in the Premier League this season.

His versatility is the factor in his favour, since he can help out anywhere across the defence, but Liverpool should be stocking up with specialists for each position in the back four.

With that in mind, this summer – when he’ll have turned 29 – could be the right time to thank Gomez and let him go.

Liverpool could still receive a decent, if not massive, fee for the 15-cap England international, and should start fielding interest in his services.

Wataru Endo

Endo was something of a surprise signing for Liverpool in 2023 when their midfield underwent a transformation and he became one of their new senior figureheads.

After his arrival from Stuttgart, the Japan international earned the trust of Klopp to play in a holding role, but his minutes under Slot last season decreased as he was mainly used as a late substitute to see out games.

That pattern has continued this season, which makes you wonder how Liverpool would respond to offers for Endo like the one from Marseille worth £11.8m that they turned down in the summer of 2024.

Now 33 years old, a contract extension beyond 2027 looks fairly unlikely for Endo. If he isn’t going to feature prominently in their plans for next season, the fair thing might be to let him go in the summer.

Calvin Ramsay

It speaks volumes of Ramsay’s place in the Liverpool reckoning that Arne Slot has preferred to turn to midfielders like Dominik Szoboszlai to stand in at right-back when natural options in the position have been unavailable.

Ramsay has been extremely unlucky with injuries in recent years. Indeed, the 22-year-old still hasn’t made his Premier League debut despite it now being three-and-a-half years since he joined the club.

After various loan spells, the one-time Scotland international was a forgotten man when he wound back up at Anfield this summer.

Ramsay remains firmly on the fringes, so it seems quite clear that he doesn’t have a long-term future at Liverpool and that he should be on the move again at the end of the season.

Stefan Bajcetic

Bajcetic also returned to Liverpool from loan exile in the summer, but has been sidelined with injury all season.

The Spanish midfielder was once a big prospect for Liverpool, being handed 22 appearances by Klopp, but his progress has slowed for obvious reasons.

Liverpool’s medical staff will have to carefully assess how Bajcetic is doing with his recovery before any decisions about his future.

Still only 21, he could go on to have a good career, but it remains to be seen what kind of faith Liverpool show in him.

A renewal might be risky given his physical setbacks, but it might also be the best way to open up options for him to move on loan in the summer, buying Liverpool a bit of time to reconsider his status.

The harsh reality, though, might be a sale for Bajcetic. He still has plenty of admirers elsewhere (especially back in Spain) who could take him off Liverpool’s hands for a reasonable fee.

Harvey Elliott

Elliott has been trapped in a nightmare this season while on loan at Aston Villa, which was expected to become his permanent exit route out of Liverpool.

As a boyhood Liverpool fan, Elliott would have been seeking a high-standard move away from the club last summer after realising he wasn’t going to be regarded as a key player.

But he hasn’t cemented himself as a key player for Villa either, hamstrung by a clause in his loan deal that will force them to pay Liverpool £35m if he plays 10 times.

Villa aren’t entirely convinced about going ahead with that payment, so Unai Emery has barely used Elliott this season. It’s turning out to be a wasted year for the 22-year-old.

It could yet come to pass that Villa do buy Elliott at the end of the season, taking him off Liverpool’s hands. But if he does return to Merseyside, the likelihood is that a new buyer will be sought.

Liverpool weren’t in any mood to recall Elliott in January and would expect to try and sell him again if they have to make a fresh decision on his future in the summer.

Kostas Tsimikas

Tsimikas is spending the 2025-26 season on loan at Roma after falling to third choice in Liverpool’s left-back ranks, but he hasn’t managed to become a regular starter in Serie A.

Nevertheless, the prospect of Andy Robertson being released at the end of this season potentially presents Tsimikas with the chance to reclaim his role as Liverpool’s second-choice left-back, now behind Milos Kerkez, with it safe to assume Roma won’t be attempting to keep him in Italy.

Tsimikas isn’t someone to offer a contract extension to at this stage, but it wouldn’t be problematic for Liverpool to keep him for the final year of his deal as a rotation player, before bringing in new competition at left-back in 2027.

