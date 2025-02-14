Andy Robertson, Caoimhin Kelleher and Ibrahima Konate are all in the last 18 months of their Liverpool contracts

Liverpool are still sweating over the futures of their three players out of contract at the end of the season – but they also have some players who could be in the same boat this time next year.

While Liverpool have been flying in the 2024-25 Premier League season, the campaign has also been dominated by doubts over the futures of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

All three of those players started the season in the last year of their contracts, and while Liverpool anxiously wait to find out if they will renew for 2025-26, they also need to brace themselves for the next batch of players whose futures they need to decide.

Liverpool have another four players who are due to reach the end of their contracts in 2026 – meaning this summer will be a crucial time to decide whether to keep or sell them.

Here are the four Liverpool players out of contract in 2026 and what the future may hold for them.

Caoimhin Kelleher

Kelleher has found the past few years increasingly frustrating after reaching an age where he would be hoping for regular gametime. His problem at Liverpool is that Alisson Becker is the clear no.1 goalkeeper.

Those problems will compound for Kelleher in the summer, when Liverpool will welcome in Giorgi Mamardashvili as a second big-name goalkeeper from Valencia.

Kelleher is 26 years old now and, although the last two seasons of his career have been his busiest, he won’t want to waste much more time.

Indeed, the Republic of Ireland international has made those feelings clear as he pushes for an escape from Anfield, despite the high regard he has always been held in there.

Kelleher has played more than 60 times for Liverpool and can command a decent fee, despite the lack of time remaining on his contract.

And with Mamardashvili arriving – as Kelleher reportedly refuses to sign a new contract – Liverpool would be unwise not to take this opportunity to recoup a fee for a player they signed as a 16-year-old.

In a parallel universe he could have easily gone on to become Liverpool’s number one, but the timing just hasn’t aligned for him. Yet because of his important role in some cup wins, he will leave with the club’s well wishes.

Verdict: SELL

Ibrahima Konate

A Liverpool future looks a lot more likely for Ibrahima Konate. The centre-back was a big signing for the Reds in 2021, arriving from RB Leipzig as a partner for Van Dijk.

Not always helped by injury issues, it took some time for Konate to actually earn that regular place next to Van Dijk. He featured in fewer than half of Liverpool’s Premier League games in each of his first two seasons.

But the France international has since passed the 100-appearance landmark for Liverpool in all competitions. Still only 25 years of age (he turns 26 in May), he will hope the worst of his physical issues are behind him.

Konate confirmed in January that Liverpool have offered him a new contract, but he refused to say how close he was to signing it.

Liverpool are likely to be in the market for a new centre-back in the summer, even if Van Dijk stays, but Konate could still be a useful member of their defensive group.

Verdict: KEEP

Andy Robertson

Andy Robertson’s future is perhaps the hardest to call out of the three Liverpool players out of contract in 2026.

In his prime, Robertson was one of the most dangerous left-backs in the Premier League. You would have been hard pressed to find a club with a better combination of full-backs than Liverpool with him and Alexander-Arnold.

But change could be coming in the summer. Alexander-Arnold could leave for Real Madrid, while Liverpool are more actively thinking of replacing Robertson too.

The Scotland international’s form has shown signs of decline this year. Turning 31 in March, he is no longer a guarantee as their long-term starter in his position.

Liverpool are expected to sign a new, younger left-back in the summer. In that case, they will have to decide whether to sell Robertson, or to try and renew his contract on less lucrative terms.

If, hypothetically, all of Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold were to leave, Robertson would be the highest earner remaining at Liverpool on his current £160,000-per-week contract.

That wouldn’t be feasible if he was to lose his starting place, but he wouldn’t be a bad player to keep around for some experience in a backup role if he was willing to take a pay-cut and Liverpool could shift Kostas Tsimikas instead.

Keeping Robertson might lessen Liverpool’s chances of recouping a fee for the former Hull City man, but let’s not forget they only paid a bargain £8m for him in the first place. They have more than got their money’s worth.

Verdict: KEEP – on lower salary

Rhys Williams

While he helped Liverpool out in the 2020-21 season during an injury crisis, the calibre of clubs Rhys Williams has since been on loan at indicates he is unlikely to have a long-term future at Anfield.

This season, the defender has been playing in League Two with Morecambe, who gladly extended his initial half-season stay in January and have now become his most-represented club.

Having recently turned 24, it would make sense – and be the kind thing to do – for Liverpool to let Williams go if a fair offer arrives in the summer.

Verdict: SELL