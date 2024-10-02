Liverpool plot stunning ‘hijack’ of Man Utd move for Branthwaite as Everton take clear stance on January sale

Liverpool are reportedly considering a move for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite in January as they try to beat Manchester United to his signature.

The 22-year-old is considered one of the best young centre-backs in the Premier League and undoubtedly Everton’s most prized asset.

Branthwaite was a top target for Man Utd over the summer. They reportedly made three bids for him, the last of which amounted to £60m including add-ons, but it wasn’t enough to convince the Toffees to sell.

As we have consistently reported, Everton value Branthwaite at over £75m and are unwilling to budge on that figure, especially for local rivals Liverpool.

The Daily Mail claims that Man Utd’s ‘plans to made a fresh bid for Branthwaite next summer are in danger of being hijacked by Liverpool.’

The report states the Red Devils want to bring in another quality centre-back at the end of the season despite signing Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro.

However, Liverpool are ‘firm admirers’ of Branthwaite and could ‘feasibly move for him in January and offer Everton closer to what they want.’

Despite the looming takeover of the Toffees, Branthwaite is unlikely to sign an extension to his contract, which expires in June 2027, with Everton unable to match the £160,000 a week that Man Utd – and probably Liverpool – would be prepared to pay him, per the report.

Everton unlikely to sell Branthwaite in January – sources

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool’s reported interest in Branthwaite, at this stage, is not as concrete as Man Utd’s, making a big-money bid for him in January unlikely.

Everton, meanwhile, have made it clear that they won’t sell the defender to anyone for less than £75m and that is not expected to change.

If all goes smoothly, the Toffees are set to be taken over by The Friedkin Group, who also own AS Roma, by the end of December. This makes it even more unlikely Branthwaite will move this winter, as TFG won’t want to make selling the defender one of their first acts at the club.

Contrary to the Mail’s report, Everton haven’t yet given up on tying Branthwaite down to a new contract and could open fresh talks with him once TFG come in.

Branthwaite has never pushed for a move away from Everton and remains happy and focused on improving their standing in the Premier League table.

Liverpool or Man Utd would therefore have to pay Braithwaite’s price tag in full to have any chance of luring him away from Goodison Park.

Liverpool have four-man centre-back shortlist

It’s no secret that Liverpool are looking at potential centre-back signings amid uncertainty surrounding the future of Virgil van Dijk.

Van Dijk, 33, is out of contract at the end of the season and it is currently unclear whether he will sign an extension.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti has exclusively revealed that the Reds have four concrete targets on their shortlist.

We understand that Juventus’ Gleison Bremer, Sporting CP’s Goncalo Inacio, Sevilla’s Loic Bade and Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi are all admired greatly by Liverpool.

None of those targets will come cheap. Guehi, who has been eyed by Liverpool for several months, is valued at over £70m, although there are rumours that Palace could accept less in January.

