A reliable source has reported that Liverpool are plotting the free signing of a Bundesliga centre-back, though Manchester United could threaten their pursuit as Arne Slot eyes a potential replacement for Ibrahima Konate.

The Reds are keen on adding to their centre-back options after summer signing Giovani Leoni suffered an ACL tear that could keep him out of action for up to 12 months.

Konate’s future is in doubt, with his contract at Anfield expiring next summer and Real Madrid interested. Now, Liverpool are reportedly considering signing Bayern Munich centre-back Dayot Upamecano to fill the void that he could leave.

According to Bundesliga transfer journalist Christian Falk, Liverpool are taking a ‘long, hard look’ at Upamecano, who, like Konate, is set to be out of contract at the end of this season.

Bayern are ‘actively’ working on tying the 26-year-old French international down to a new contract, but so far, an agreement is yet to be struck.

Manchester United, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in signing Upamecano, it’s claimed.

“It is true that Liverpool are looking at Dayot Upamecano. Bayern have been trying to give Upamecano a new contract for months. I think it’s coming up to a year of talks!” Christian Falk told CF Bayern Insider.

“And the time is running out, because next summer he’s a free agent, and it makes him so interesting for many, many clubs.

“Liverpool, of course, have the same situation with Ibrahima Konate – he’s also going to be a free agent next summer. And yes, if Liverpool can get a player like Dayot Upamecano for free, that’s pretty good business.

“That said, every top club in the world is looking at him; I heard that Real Madrid is very, very interested in him. Also, the player is understood to be on the list at Manchester United and PSG.

READ MORE 🔴 The FIVE options Slot can use as emergency Liverpool centre-back after crushing Leoni blow

Liverpool considering two classy centre-backs

Upamecano’s potential switch to Liverpool hinges on whether he pens a new deal with Bayern, but another centre-back in a similar situation is also being eyed by Slot’s side.

It’s no secret that Liverpool still consider Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi a top target after missing out on him in the summer transfer window.

Guehi, 25, was very keen to complete the switch to Anfield. Liverpool agreed a £35million deal with Palace for the England star, only for the transfer to collapse in the final hours of the window, due to the Eagles being unable to sign a suitable replacement.

TEAMtalk has consistently reported that Liverpool plan to return for Guehi, and our transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, revealed in an update on September 26 that the recent injury to Leoni could convince them to make another bid in January.

Guehi is also out of contract at the end of this season, so the Reds could alternatively opt to wait to sign him on a free transfer, with an extension at Selhurst Park looking unlikely.

Liverpool may therefore be forced to choose between signing Guehi or Upamecano on a free transfer – which isn’t a bad headache to have.

Latest Liverpool news: ‘Greek God’ wanted / Olise linked

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Liverpool are one of five Premier League clubs keen on signing Genk attacking midfielder Konstantinos Karetsas.

The 17-year-old Greek international, who has been described as a ‘Greek God’, is highly rated at Genk for his flair, creativity, and potential. He can also play as a winger.

Everton, Sunderland, Newcastle, and Bournemouth are also interested in Karetsas and have scouted him this season, along with Liverpool.

In other news, Christian Falk has also revealed that Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise is also a player of interest for the Reds.

Manchester City are also keen on the former Crystal Palace star, who is valued at more than €100m [£87.2m, $117m] by Bayern.

POLL: How many trophies will Liverpool win this season?