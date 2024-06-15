Liverpool have made contact with the representatives of a ‘world class’ midfielder and fresh reports claim a £38m bid that is very close to the magic number that can seal a deal is being readied.

Liverpool took a sledgehammer to their midfield ranks last summer, with five stars leaving and four arriving. Taking the places of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita were Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch.

The Reds recently confirmed Thiago Alcantara will leave as a free agent when his contract expires on June 30. As such, Liverpool and new boss Arne Slot are understood to be in the market for yet another midfield signing.

Links to Atalanta and Brazil ace Ederson Silva have cropped up and not without reason.

Indeed, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed Liverpool had made contact with the 24-year-old’s camp.

Romano was keen to stress that club-to-club talks had not been initiated, though that could soon change.

Liverpool prepare £38m bid for Ederson Silva

According to Italian outlet TuttoAtalanta, Liverpool are preparing a €45m/£38m bid for Ederson.

Atalanta are at serious risk of losing another midfielder – Teun Koopmeiners – this summer. The Dutch international is being courted by Juventus and is the Turin club’s No 1 midfield target.

Atalanta are reluctant to lose both players in the same window, though reports elsewhere in Italy state they will cash in on Ederson for the right price.

The magic number is understood to be €50m which is only €5m more than what TuttoAtalanta claim Liverpool are about to bid.

Liverpool can sign ‘world class’ star before price skyrockets

Ederson played a starring role in helping to dump Liverpool out of the Europa League at the quarter-final stages last season.

His exemplary displays in Bergamo resulted in a call-up to the Brazilian national side for this summer’s Copa America tournament.

Showcasing Ederson is very much a player on the rise, he made his senior debut for Brazil in the 3-2 friendly victory over Mexico one week ago.

Ederson is a holding midfielder by trade and if brought to Anfield, new boss Arne Slot would be landing a ‘world class’ player.

That’s according to Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini who is in no doubt his Brazilian midfielder is among the best in the world.

“Keeping a player like Ederson in Bergamo would mean keeping a world-class talent,” said the Europa League-winning manager. “We hope to succeed, even if it is always a challenge for us to keep players in such demand.”

But if the latest news from Italy is accurate, Liverpool are prepared to put £38m on the table to lure Ederson away.

Liverpool’s back-up plan

Liverpool do have other positions they wish to strengthen in the market this summer, most notably centre-half. An addition on the wings is also on the agenda.

Lille centre-back Leny Yoro is being actively pursued by both Liverpool and Man Utd. However, the expectation among the English giants is Yoro will join Real Madrid if they table a competitive offer.

Regarding the attacking addition, Liverpool are looking at PSV Eindhoven ace, Johan Bakayoko, among others.

In the event Liverpool go cold on Ederson or Atalanta price the Reds out of a move, there have been suggestions Stefan Bajcetic will be given a chance to shine.

The young Spaniard enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in the 2022/23 season before injuries wrecked his progress in the 2023/24 campaign.

Nonetheless, Bajcetic remains highly regarded at Anfield and Liverpool could put their faith in the inexperienced 19-year-old at the expense of splashing out on a more readymade midfielder.

