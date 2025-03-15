Liverpool are readying a club-record bid to sign Julian Alvarez and one Reds star has already put in work to convince the Argentine to move, while Liverpool’s back-up plan involving a cash-plus-player swap proposal has also been revealed.

Liverpool may win the Premier League this season, though Arne Slot’s all-conquering squad could look unrecognisable next term. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are all scheduled to become free agents in the summer. Elsewhere, a new left-back to take the declining Andy Robertson’s spot, a central midfielder and striker are on the agenda for Liverpool.

Today’s update regards the striker position, with Liverpool, along with Arsenal, the two clubs taking a serious look at Alexander Isak.

But with Newcastle dead set against selling and slapping a monstrous £150m price tag on the Swede, all suitors – not just Liverpool – may be forced to look elsewhere.

And unlike previous windows where Liverpool have determined it’s No 1 target or bust, a fresh update from AnfieldWatch claims there’s a more than worthy back-up in their sights.

Julian Alvarez – currently of Atletico Madrid following €95m/£81.8m (add-ons included) transfer from Manchester City last summer – is a wanted man on Merseyside.

The report claimed Liverpool actually wanted to sign Alvarez last summer and even held talks with Man City. The idea of including Luis Diaz as a makeweight was discussed and Liverpool were willing, though the two clubs disagreed on the Colombian’s value.

Liverpool rated Diaz at £60m, while City believed £45m represented a more accurate figure. The discrepancy mattered not in the end once Atletico Madrid swooped in with a cash-only offer.

Alvarez has met expectations since arriving in Spain, notching 22 goals and five assists so far this season. But per AnfieldWatch, he could secure a quickfire return to the Premier League after just one season away.

Mac Allister’s role / Liverpool’s plan B involving Nunez

It’s claimed the Reds’ interest in Alvarez has not subsided and the report’s headline read: ‘Liverpool line up club record bid for Julian Alvarez.’

An offer ‘in excess of £100m’ will be required to seal a deal with Atleti, though that asking price might not put Liverpool off. Per the report, the 25-year-old is viewed as ‘someone who could be the perfect fit for Arne Slot.’

Explaining why, AnfieldWatch added: ‘He’s a facilitator and a goalscorer. The work rate is there. He’s a grafter and he can play a variety of roles across the forward line.’ As proven this season, Alvarez also has end product too.

Liverpool’s attempts to lure Alvarez to Anfield last summer even included Argentina teammate, Alexis Mac Allister, playing his part.

The midfielder is understood to have launched a ‘charm offensive’ and could play a role in Liverpool’s renewed efforts to strike a deal.

Liverpool also have a back-up plan in mind should they baulk at Atleti’s £100m-plus asking price.

The report concluded Liverpool would be open to including Darwin Nunez or Diogo Jota as a makeweight to lower the cost of the deal.

Atleti boss Diego Simeone is believed to be a ‘huge fan’ of Nunez whose fiery and energetic playing style looks tailor-made for the Argentine manager.

However, Liverpool would only agree to include Nunez in a deal if he’s valued appropriately by Atleti. The Reds hierarchy believe they can recoup close to £80m if selling Nunez to Saudi Arabia where interest remains high following a close call with Al-Nassr in January.

