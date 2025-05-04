Liverpool are reportedly mulling over loaning out striker Darwin Nunez next season, with an obligation to buy in 2026.

The forward swapped Benfica for Liverpool for a fee worth up to £85 million, including adds-on, (€99.8m, $112.8m) in the summer of 2022, but he has not lived up to that hefty price tag.

A total of 15 goals in his first season with the Reds was backed up with a further 18 in the following campaign. But just seven in 43 appearances this term has cast doubt on Nunez’s Anfield future.

The Uruguay international striker has often been used as a substitute this term and ahead of this summer, Liverpool are considering cutting their losses with the 25-year-old.

Now, Fichajes reports that the Merseyside outfit are considering allowing Nunez to leave on loan for the 2025/26 campaign, with an obligation to buy for around €40-45m (£34-38m).

They claim that Spanish giants Atletico Madrid are also interested in the 6ft 2in player. This would be a lot less than what they could have got back in January from the Saudi Pro League.

Missed opportunity for Liverpool?

Nunez was the subject of transfer interest from Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr in the January transfer window but he ended up staying with Liverpool.

Reports suggest the Reds received bids in excess of £62m (€72.8m, $82.3m) at the turn of the year but as the Merseyside outfit stalled, Al-Nassr signed Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran instead.

TEAMtalk previously revealed that Nunez may yet head to Saudi but they may have missed the opportune window to claim back a big chunk of their original outlay.

He still has more than three years left on his contract so they may get a decent offer for him this summer. But his stock may be tumbling somewhat as he struggles for game time with Premier League champions Liverpool.

Nunez seemed to enjoy the more chaotic approach of former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp but he seems ill-fitted to Slot’s more measured approach.

