Everton and Liverpool could complete the first direct transfer between the two clubs since 2002

Everton are weighing up a shock raid on Liverpool for a player the Reds will wave goodbye to, though only if £30m is bid, according to a report.

Transfers between the Merseyside rivals are understandably rare. The last player to move directly between the two clubs was defender Abel Xavier all the way back in 2002. Nonetheless, a fresh update from Ben Jacobs claims a new name could be added to the list in 2025.

Under The Friedkin Group, Everton are embarking on a brand new era both in terms of ownership and stadium.

The Toffees will play at the 53,000-seater Hill Dickinson Stadium next season and per Jacobs, the club are also seeking a new look for their squad.

Everton hope to greatly reduce the average age of their squad and the first step could be signing Ben Doak from near neighbours Liverpool.

The Scotland international is highly regarded and justified the hype during a dazzling loan spell with Middlesbrough this season.

However, breaking into the first-team plans back at Liverpool is no easy feat and Liverpool are open to cashing in for huge profit.

The right-footed winger cost just £600,000 to sign from Celtic back in 2022. Fast forward to the present day and the 19-year-old is now valued at £30m.

Liverpool have shown they’re more than prepared to hold out for their target valuation in the past when rejecting offers for Doak worth £15m from Crystal Palace and £16m from Ipswich Town.

Whether Everton will bite the bullet and meet Liverpool’s full valuation remains to be seen. But if they do, the Reds won’t hesitate to give the green light.

“Everton are considering Liverpool winger Ben Doak in a potential move driven by David Moyes,” wrote Jacobs on X.

“Liverpool are prepared to sell Doak, but value him at £30m. No bid yet.”

Everton moving for Liam Delap

Jacobs then touched on Everton’s attempts to pull off a major upset by beating Manchester United and Chelsea to the signing of Liam Delap.

Landing one or both of Doak and Delap would be a clear indication of Everton’s ownership putting far greater emphasis on youth in the club’s transfer dealings.

“Everton have also held talks with Liam Delap, stressing in their pitch he would be a starting striker,” continued Jacobs.

“Everton not seen as frontrunners as it stands, but trying. Suitors know Delap will decide his next club before heading off to the Under-21 Euros.

“Both names examples of the Friedkin Group looking to invest in younger talent to lower the average age of the Everton squad.”

Delap can be signed for £30m this summer by way of a release clause. Ipswich cannot prevent an exit because of the clause, though wouldn’t stand in the player’s way anyway after suffering relegation to the Championship.

Providing his insight into Everton’s move for Delap, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported: “Everton have presented their project to Liam Delap in direct meeting with David Moyes involved.

“Face to face talks took place this week, as Chelsea and Man United remain keen on Ipswich striker.

“£30m clause available, Everton would be ready to offer an important salary.”

