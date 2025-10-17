Liverpool are readying an offer worth €75m plus add-ons for a winger who they want signed BEFORE his price skyrockets at next year’s World Cup, according to a shock report.

Liverpool spent a combined £320m on new forwards over the summer, with Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak all arriving.

Mohamed Salah – despite a slow start to the season – remains unmoveable on the right wing for now. Wirtz is the starter at No 10 and Isak the go-to man up front. Ekitike has been trialled on the left wing, but Arne Slot has largely kept faith with Cody Gakpo in the early going.

Yet according to a bombshell report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, Liverpool are ready to spend big to sign an upgrade on Gakpo.

They stated the Reds are ‘preparing’ to bid €75m plus add-ons to sign Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams.

The 23-year-old Spain international is reportedly Liverpool’s ‘dream’ target to complete an awe-inspiring front four. Wirtz, Salah and Isak would obviously take up the other spots in the most advanced positions.

Liverpool are said to have ‘renewed their interest’ in Williams who they’ve been ‘tracking for some time.’

Time is of the essence for Arne Slot’s side, with Liverpool hoping to seal an agreement with Athletic before next summer’s World Cup in north America.

The fear is another superb showing from Williams on the international stage will see his true value soar. There is a release clause in his contract right now worth roughly €90m, but Liverpool don’t want to trigger it.

Instead, they believe they can strike a deal for €75m plus add-ons and the chances of that happening will slide if Williams shines for Spain on the biggest stage, just as he did at Euro 2024.

Any truth in the Nico Williams claims?

Firstly, it’s important to note Fichajes – the source of these claims – are not known for being among the more reliable outlets when it comes to transfer news.

Nevertheless, there could be some truth in what they’re stating based on what Fabrizio Romano revealed over the summer.

Towards the end of the previous window when Liverpool were still trying to sign Isak, Romano revealed the Reds did NOT look into signing other strikers.

Instead, had Liverpool failed to land the Swede, they would have attempted to sign PSG’s Bradley Barcola, even though he’s a left winger and not a striker.

Liverpool believed Barcola was the only other world class forward who had a realistic chance of moving at that stage in the window. Clearly, the Reds were willing to spend heavily on an upgrade on Gakpo.

The obvious follow-up question is why weren’t Liverpool linked with Williams too?

The winger simply was not available for transfer in the latter half of the summer window after his proposed transfer to Barcelona fell through.

But per Fichajes, minor concerns at Athletic over Williams’ injury record – he’s already missed time this season with a groin issue – could see the LaLiga side cash in in 2026 if suitable offers arrive.

