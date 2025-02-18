Liverpool primed to lose FOURTH starter in summer as Euro giant accelerate stunning raid

Liverpool could wave goodbye to four of their starting eleven over the summer, with a report claiming PSG have accelerated a move for Ibrahima Konate while also revealing the Reds’ risky plan to prevent an exit.

The headlines at Liverpool this season have largely been dominated by two things – Arne Slot’s seamless transition and a trio of unsigned contracts.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are all in line to depart when their existing deals expire at season’s end.

TEAMtalk has been told Liverpool are confident Van Dijk and Salah will agree new deals, though for the time being nothing has been signed. The Reds are less optimistic about Alexander-Arnold who is Real Madrid’s No 1 transfer target for the summer.

Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Salah are all guaranteed starters for Arne Slot, as is centre-back Ibrahima Konate.

However, ESPN recently revealed French giant PSG are eager to bring the 25-year-old back to the city of his birth in the summer.

ESPN claimed Konate is open to returning to the city of Paris, and a fresh report from Sky Sports Switzerland has shed new light on the situation.

It’s claimed Konate is warming more and more to the idea of returning to France and with talks over a contract extension at Anfield ‘dragging on’, dialogue between PSG and Konate’s representatives has now opened.

Konate’s current deal is due to expire at the end of the 2025/26 campaign. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed in the latter stages of 2024 that Liverpool were deep in discussions with Konate’s camp regarding an extension and a breakthrough was expected.

READ MORE: The FOUR Liverpool players out of contract in 2026: Keep or sell?

But in an all-too-familiar turn of events for Liverpool fans, contract talks appear to have stalled.

And per Sky Sports Switzerland, Liverpool’s plan to thwart PSG and convince Konate to re-sign are based more around hope than expectation…

PSG will offer more than Liverpool – report

The report went on to claim Liverpool ‘will not do anything crazy to keep Konate.’

The club do plan to lodge an official offer to extend Konate’s stay ‘at the end of the season.’ At that point, Konate will only have one year left on his deal.

And in worrying news for those wishing to see Konate stay, the report claimed Liverpool’s offer is expected to be below the numbers PSG will table.

‘The English proposal will certainly be lower than the usual standards offered by the reigning French champions,’ Sky Sports Switzerland concluded.

As such, Liverpool could theoretically lose four of their strongest eleven at season’s end, including three of their regular starters in defence.

Latest Liverpool news – Konate replacement already found?

Elsewhere, TEAMtalk can confirm Liverpool are among the clubs looking into a deal for Bournemouth centre-back, Dean Huijsen.

The 19-year-old has been a revelation during his first campaign in the Premier League, prompting numerous high-powered suitors to take note.

Chelsea are among those who’ll provide Liverpool with stiff competition for the player who can be signed via a £50m release clause that becomes active in the summer.

Bournemouth hope Huijsen will agree a new and improved contract ahead of remaining on the south coast for one or two more seasons at least.

But with the big-hitters already circling the feeling is Huijsen will spend just one mightily impressive year with the Cherries before moving up the league.