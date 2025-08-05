Liverpool will soon have an open door for the signing of Alexander Isak

Liverpool are waiting to pounce on Alexander Isak, with an “open door” soon being presented to them through Newcastle’s impending signing of Benjamin Sesko, while the Sweden striker’s agent has also revealed the “next steps” in the saga.

In a whirlwind of transfer activity, Newcastle are on the verge of securing RB Leipzig’s prolific striker Šeško, with sources indicating a deal could be finalised within the next 24 hours.

The Magpies have been aggressively pursuing the Slovenian sensation, whose blend of pace, power, and clinical finishing has made him one of Europe’s most sought-after talents.

Insiders close to the negotiations have expressed confidence that Newcastle’s persistence will pay off, potentially at a cost of up to £80million, including add-ons.

This impending acquisition carries ripple effects across the Premier League, particularly for Newcastle’s current star forward, Isak.

The Swedish international has been patiently awaiting a concrete offer from Liverpool, who view him as their top priority to bolster the No.9 position.

Liverpool’s hesitation stems from a desire for an “open door” at St James’ Park, which Sesko’s arrival would provide by alleviating Newcastle’s need to retain Isak at all costs. With Šeško stepping in as a direct replacement, the path clears for Isak’s departure.

Liverpool are prepared to shatter their transfer record, offering up to £150million for the 25-year-old Swede, whose goal-scoring prowess and versatility have dazzled since his £63million move from Real Sociedad in 2022.

Isak’s 21 Premier League goals last season underline his value, making him the ideal man to spearhead Arne Slot’s attacking vision at Anfield.

To finance this blockbuster move, Liverpool are open to offloading Darwin Nunez, the Uruguayan striker who has shown flashes of brilliance but struggled with consistency.

The Saudi Pro League has emerged as a keen suitor, with clubs willing to meet Liverpool’s valuation to lure Nunez eastward. This sale would not only balance the books but also streamline the Reds’ forward line, focusing resources on Isak as the centrepiece.

As the transfer window heats up, Sesko’s potential switch to Newcastle could ignite a chain reaction, reshaping attacking options for two Premier League giants. Fans will watch closely as deadlines loom, with the next day pivotal in determining one of the biggest stories of the window.

Isak’s agent speaks on next step

Isak’s agent, Gonzalo Gaitan, has spoken out about his client’s future amid interest from Liverpool, insisting that they are ‘close to finalising’ his ‘next step.’

Gaitan told Saudi Arabian outlet Arriyadiyah: “We are already studying and analysing all options, and we may be close to finalising the next step for the player.”

It is already well known that Isak wants a new opportunity, and things seem to be progressing well, with Liverpool looking the best placed to land him.

Former Liverpool star Luis Garcia has questioned whether the Reds need to be splashing such a large sum on Isak this summer.

He said: “It’s not that you’re a team who needs a centre-forward to score 30, 35 goals, you already have a player like that on the right side [Mohamed Salah], and you’ve got a lot of players who can score double figures.

“I think Isak is a fantastic player and of course he will give you something extra, but I’m not sure spending that money on a striker right now is the best thing for Liverpool.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool continue to be linked with Real Madrid forward Rodrygo, and Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that a €100million (£86.9m) offer will secure his services, if they want to lodge that.

