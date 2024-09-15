Liverpool primed to rival Arsenal, Newcastle for England star who’s out of contract in 2025

Liverpool have reportedly joined Arsenal and Newcastle in the race for England sensation Angel Gomes, who could be available for a relatively cheap fee in January.

The Lille star, who made his England debut against Ireland last week, has entered the final year of his contract and is currently unwilling to pen an extension.

Gomes, 24, began his career at Manchester United but left for Lille as a free agent in 2020 after failing to break into the first team squad at Old Trafford.

According to Football Insider (as cited by Football365), Liverpool, Tottenham and Newcastle sent scouts to watch Gomes in action in his first England start against Finland, which the Three Lions won 2-0.

As Gomes is out of contract at the end of the season he can talk to clubs from January about a pre-contract agreement, that would see him leave Lille on a free transfer next summer.

Alternatively, his suitors could make a bid to sign Gomes in January and he could be available for a cut-price because Lille don’t want to lose him on a free.

The report claims that Borussia Dortmund are also ‘interested’ in Gomes and they ‘have a history of nurturing young English talent with the marquee signings of Jude Bellingham and Jadon Sancho.’

Liverpool surge into Angel Gomes race

Reports on Saturday suggested that Arsenal were ‘leading the race’ for Gomes so this is a fast-moving story with plenty of twists to come in the next few months.

Newcastle are also keen to sign a new attacking midfielder and as previously reported, Eddie Howe is a big admirer of Gomes and wants to bring him to St James’ Park.

Gomes has also hinted previously that he would be open to re-joining Man Utd in the future.

“Do I imagine myself coming back one day? Obviously, it’s home,” Gomes told L’Equipe in November 2022.

“I would love to come back. But you never know in football. I just have to keep my feet on the ground, and keep playing, making the most of it. I can’t predict what will happen in the future.”

But Man Utd are yet to show any concrete interest in Gomes, leaving Liverpool, Arsenal and Newcastle at the front of the queue for now – while Tottenham and Dortmund cannot be discounted.

Richard Hughes is busy behind the scenes at Liverpool

Meanwhile, Liverpool are being linked with several right-wingers among the uncertainty surrounding Mo Salah, who has entered the final year of his contract at Anfield.

The Reds’ sporting director Richard Hughes are keen to add more reinforcements in the position despite already signing one new winger in Federico Chiesa from Juventus.

Former Manchester City man Leroy Sane, who is also in the final year of his contract at Bayern Munich, is one player that they are keeping tabs on.

Newcastle are also keen on Sane as Eddie Howe and his recruitment team look to bring in an upgrade on Miguel Almiron.

Liverpool are also working on signing a new, more defensive-minded midfielder after missing out on top target Martin Zubimendi in the summer.

Angel Gomes has all the attributes to succeed at Anfield

Gomes is a product of Man Utd’s academy and was hailed as a top prospect during his time at the club.

However, he made just 10 senior appearances for the Red Devils and was largely limited to cameos off the bench, and left the club when his contract expired in 2020.

Gomes ultimately signed for Lille on a free transfer where he has been given the opportunity to display his talents.

A successful loan with Portuguese side Boavista in the 2020/21 campaign saw him rewarded with a spot in Lille’s starting XI in the following season.

Gomes has made 118 appearances for Lille and scored eight goals and made 18 assists so far. He can play as an attacking, central or wide midfielder and his versatility is a key reason why so many top clubs are interested in him.

He could compete with Dominik Szoboszlai at Liverpool and provide cover in several positions for Arne Slot and his team.

It seems inevitable that Gomes will be leaving Lille either in January or next summer so it will be interesting to see who makes the first concrete move in the race for his signature.

