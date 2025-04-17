Two Liverpool stars heavily linked with Real Madrid are both staying at Anfield, with one player having ‘no interest’ in a move and the other’s exit branded ‘impossible.’

It’s been another brilliant week at Liverpool, with the Reds extending their gap over second-placed Arsenal to 13 points last weekend. That came on the back of the Reds announcing Mohamed Salah had signed a two-year extension and confirmation of Virgil van Dijk penning a new deal of his own arrived on Thursday.

Over at Real Madrid, meanwhile, the Spanish giants were thrashed by Arsenal in the Champions League, bowing out in the quarter-final stages via a 5-1 aggregate scoreline.

Real Madrid aren’t a club to take those sorts of humblings lightly and per Sky Sports, Carlo Ancelotti will be sacked after the Copa del Rey final on April 26.

One piece of good news on the horizon for Real Madrid involves Liverpool. Indeed, Trent Alexander-Arnold remains on course to ditch Anfield for the Bernabeu and as a free agent, Real Madrid won’t have to pay a transfer fee.

Recent speculation had also linked Real Madrid with two more Reds stars – midfield pair, Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister.

The Gravenberch suggestions came by way of the Dutchman’s agent who declared “we would love for him (Gravenberch) to play for them (Real Madrid).”

Mac Allister’s links to Los Blancos came via reports in the Spanish press, with Marca also weighing in.

However, separate reports from The Daily Mail and Daily Mirror have now declared neither of Liverpool’s starting midfielders will join Real Madrid.

Firstly, The Mail stated Gravenberch’s agent was ‘speaking in hindsight and not talking about a possible transfer now.’

The report went on to brand a Gravenberch exit from Liverpool as ‘impossible’ before concluding: ‘Gravenberch is going nowhere and it is understood Rodriguez (the agent) was merely talking about his own feelings about Madrid, not those of the Dutch midfielder who he has looked after for many years.’

Mac Allister staying put too

Alexis’ father, former footballer, Carlos Mac Allister, recently played down talk of his son moving to Real Madrid.

“There’s nothing to comment,” Carlos told winwin.com. “Alexis is very happy at Liverpool and hopes to be crowned Premier League champion, then enjoy a break he didn’t get last year.

“It’s important to value and respect the institution he’s playing for, so any comment from us would be unnecessary.”

And perhaps most tellingly, Carlos Mac Allister concluded by declaring: “He has a contract until 2028. He’s happy at the club – let’s hope he stays there.”

A fresh update from The Mirror has conclusively quashed the rumours once and for all.

The publication declared: ‘Alexis Mac Allister has no interest in a move to Real Madrid even if the Spanish giants come for him.’

