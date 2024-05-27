Liverpool must launch quick bid for Slot favourite as promoted club eyes sensational deal

Liverpool will need to act fast if they are to reunite Arne Slot with David Hancko, as Leicester City are reportedly plotting an audacious bid to sign the 26-year-old first.

Slot will soon arrive at Liverpool to succeed from Jurgen Klopp, who has ended his glorious Anfield spell in order to take some time out of the game. Slot will evaluate how the Liverpool squad should look alongside clubs chiefs Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes.

As would be expected, Liverpool have been tipped to sign some of Slot’s favourite players from his brilliant spell at Feyenoord.

Reports have named stars such as Santiago Gimenez, Quinten Timber and Lutsharel Geertruida as being of interest to Slot and Liverpool.

Defender Hancko can be added to that list, too. The centre-half, who can also play as a left-back, would love to sign for Liverpool as he has supported the club since childhood.

But Liverpool are surprisingly at risk of missing out on Hancko’s capture to Leicester. According to the Daily Mail, the newly promoted Foxes are ‘exploring’ a statement deal for him.

Leicester know they must improve their squad in order to stay in the top flight and Hancko would provide added steel to their defence.

The Slovakian has several traits that Leicester like. He has plenty of experience, having represented his country on 37 occasions, while also helping Feyenoord win trophies including the Eredivisie title.

Liverpool transfers: Reds face Leicester battle for signing

Hancko is also left-footed, which means he would provide balance to the Leicester defence, while he is 6ft 2in tall and is great in the air.

The report suggests that Liverpool are currently hunting defenders with a younger age profile than Hancko, such as Leny Yoro.

But the Reds could perform a U-turn as Hancko would bring more leadership and is also available for a cheaper price.

Leicester’s interest in Hancko comes amid uncertainty over their manager’s future. Enzo Maresca, formerly Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City, has guided Leicester to the Championship title, but he might not stay at the club to help them remain in the Premier League.

Maresca has emerged as a managerial target for Chelsea alongside the likes of Roberto De Zerbi, Kieran McKenna and Thomas Frank.

