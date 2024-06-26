RB Leipzig are deep in talks over the signing of a Liverpool star who is among the world’s best in one particular metric, and how much the Reds will demand before cashing in has been confirmed.

Among the biggest issues that resulted in Liverpool enduring a woeful 2022/23 campaign was their ageing midfield. The likes of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and James Milner had seen better days, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Thiago Alcantara struggled with injuries.

As such, it came as no surprise to see the Reds completely overhaul their midfield options last summer. Alexis Mac Allister led the way and was quickly followed by Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch.

HAVE YOU SEEN? Summer 2023 Klopp signing at Liverpool bizarrely challenges Slot to bring in his replacement

Liverpool benefitted greatly from refreshing their ranks and were in genuine contention to win a quadruple as late in the season as March.

However, one player Liverpool opted against integrating into their first-team was midfield maestro, Tyler Morton.

Instead, the Reds sanctioned a second loan agreement that resulted in Morton joining Championship side Hull City. Morton had spent the previous year on loan to Blackburn Rovers.

The 21-year-old impressed with Hull who narrowly missed out on claiming a place in the play-offs with their seventh-placed finish. His stellar displays were also recognised by England who have capped Morton three times at Under-21 level.

Morton will report to pre-season training with Liverpool at the beginning of July. The rising star stands a chance of breaking into Arne Slot’s first-team plans if he impresses.

READ MORE: Six Liverpool issues Arne Slot needs to fix next season to turn Reds into title challengers

However, transfer interest in Morton is heating up and according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, it’s reaching boiling point in Leipzig.

Tyler Morton transfer talks underway

RB Leipzig have emerged as the club most desperate to sign Morton and the Bundesliga powerhouse are in ‘concrete talks’ over a transfer.

Taking to X, Plettenberg stated: “RB Leipzig, still interested to sign Tyler Morton from Liverpool!

“Concrete talks took place, Leipzig pushing for a loan with an option to buy.

“Liverpool, not interested in this loan structure. The 21-year-old can really imagine to join RB now. But no agreements yet.”

As mentioned, a loan with an option to buy is not in Liverpool’s thinking and nor should it be.

Prior reports in England revealed Liverpool value Morton at £20m. Agreeing an option to buy worth that amount could quickly prove foolish if Morton shines during the loan, which would in turn raise his true value far beyond £20m by the time Leipzig activate their option.

Whether Liverpool would prefer an outright sale or a straight loan with no option isn’t yet clear. But what is clear is Morton has the potential to make a very sizeable impact at Anfield if he’s given the opportunity.

Morton outranks ALL Liverpool players in key category

Indeed, a prior report earlier this year from the CIES Football Observatory revealed Morton outranked every single Liverpool player for press resistance.

Morton’s ball retention under high pressure stood at 86.9 percent. That figure placed Morton 74th in world football and a high return in that metric is often found in world class midfielders.

Indeed, three of the spots in the top five for press resistance were taken by Rodri, Frenkie De Jong and Toni Kroos.

Furthermore, only two players of a younger age in the top 28 leagues around the world ranked higher than Morton in the category. The duo are already household names – Gavi of Barcelona and PSG’s Warren Zaire-Emery.

As such, Liverpool would unquestionably be taking a risk if they do decide to sell Morton to Leipzig given his sky high potential.

A compromise if they do agree an outright sale could come in the form of a buy-back clause.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool get green light to sign dazzling Real Madrid attacker but double caveat gives Slot major headache