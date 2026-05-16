Liverpool owners FSG are prepared to bury their heads in the sand and pretend everything is fine after deciding against sacking lame duck manager Arne Slot.

Liverpool’s almost weekly capitulation came earlier than usual this weekend after the Premier League moved their clash with Aston Villa to Friday night to give their opponents more time to prepare for a European final.

European finals are what Liverpool used to compete in, but they are and will continue to be a distant memory with Slot at the helm.

The Reds were out-thought, out-fought and out-everything against Aston Villa. Virgil van Dijk and Rio Ngumoha – the oldest and youngest players in Liverpool’s team – were the only players to emerge with credit. Those in the middle who are allegedly in their prime? The less said the better.

Liverpool’s attempts to limp into next year’s Champions League could now go down to the final day. Bournemouth and Brighton both remain in with a shout of overhauling the Reds and snatching fifth spot.

Clearly, Liverpool are a team on an almost vertical decline under Slot. The fans know it, as do the reporters who cover Liverpool on a week-to-week basis.

Taking to X, after the latest 90 minutes of pain, the Mail’s Merseyside correspondent, Lewis Steele, wrote: “Arne Slot had credit in the bank at the start of this torrid run (well over half a year ago by the way) and rightly so after last season.

“But that has gone bust now. He has shown absolutely nothing in that period to show he is the man to lead this team forward.”

The consensus was similar from The Telegraph’s Dominic King, who wrote: “If Liverpool qualify for the Champions League next season, they are the luckiest team in the division.

“Two teams heading in completely different directions here, the emptying of the away end, the die-hards, said it all. The pressure is reaching intolerable levels.”

Unfortunately, the only ones who can’t see this omnishambles for what it is are the ones making the decisions.

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Liverpool won’t sack Arne Slot

Prior to the Villa defeat, reporter Ben Jacobs brought news of owners FSG believing there are three mitigating factors behind Liverpool’s struggles – Mohamed Salah’s decline, Diogo Jota’s tragic passing, and too many changes to the starting eleven last summer.

Accordingly, the hierarchy led by Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes have elected to stick with Slot, come what may.

Slot is also aware he’s safe and will be given next season to turn this sinking ship around.

Speaking ahead of the Villa game, Slot said: “I have every reason to believe that I am the Liverpool manager next season.

“First of all, I am contracted to this club, and second of all from all the talks we are having.”

The Dutchman then dropped a crystal clear hint he’s staying when noting he’s already been heavily involved in Liverpool’s planning for the summer window and next season.

He continued: “Plans have been made and talks have been ongoing between the club and new players, and I am involved in that, if that is what you want to know.”

How far will Liverpool fall under Slot? We’ll find out next season.

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