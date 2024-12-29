Liverpool reach decision after PSG prepare €60m-plus-player offer for Luis Diaz

PSG are ready to offer €60m plus a player in exchange for Luis Diaz, and multiple reports have revealed the decision Liverpool have made after contract talks were confirmed.

Diaz, 27, cost £50m (add-ons included) when bought from FC Porto three years ago. The Colombian is enjoying his most fruitful season at Anfield to date, with 11 goals and three assists to his name in 23 appearances.

However, Diaz remains on the terms he agreed upon arriving at Anfield, meaning he still pockets just £55,000-a-week. While that is obviously not an insignificant sum, it is well below what you would expect a player of his calibre and importance to a title-challenging team to earn.

Reports from the continent recently claimed Diaz’s camp had tried and failed to negotiate a bumper new deal with Liverpool. PSG, AC Milan and Barcelona were reported to have mobilised in case a transfer opening arose.

And according to a fresh update from Caught Offside, French giants PSG are ready to act on their interest with a tempting offer.

It’s claimed Luis Enrique’s side are ‘willing to offer €60m (£50m) plus one of their players in exchange for Luis Diaz.’

The idea there would be for Diaz to fill the left wing role vacated by Kylian Mbappe following his defection to Real Madrid last summer.

However, Caught Offside as well as Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano are all singing from the same hymn sheet with regards to Liverpool’s response.

Liverpool reach decision on Luis Diaz

Caught Offside claimed Liverpool did discuss a new contract with Diaz’s camp earlier in December. During those meetings, it’s stated the Reds reaffirmed they’re happy with the winger’s performances and as such, they have no plans to sell.

That backs up recent claimed made by Sky Germany, with their reporter, Florian Plettenberg, also noting Diaz has “no plans” to leave Liverpool.

What’s more, the player is understood to have quickly struck up a “very good relationship” with Arne Slot.

Diaz is contracted to Liverpool until 2027 and according to trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Colombian is in line for a new agreement that will finally up his pay packet.

But with new deals for Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah understandably more urgent matters and a fresh contract for Ibrahima Konate also coming, Diaz may have to wait a while.

“Credit to what Liverpool did with Luis Diaz,” said Romano in November. “In August, some important clubs were prepared to attack the situation for him. It was never close but some clubs were prepared to attack and try to make something happen.

“Richard Hughes and Arne Slot together were talking to Luis Diaz and presenting the new project. They introduced him to the new idea they had for the club for the present and the future. They were able to go the same way as Luis as part of their future plans.

“I will not be surprised to see Liverpool, after Ibrahima Konate – who will be the next one to renew his contract – negotiate a new deal also with Diaz. Liverpool want to try to make a new deal happen with Lucho, so let’s see what’s going to happen.”

Diaz has showcased his versatility this season when not only deputising, but thriving as a makeshift centre-forward.

With Diogo Jota still building up his fitness and Darwin Nunez struggling, Diaz has often been tasked with leading the line in a change that allows Cody Gakpo to retain his favoured left wing role.

Latest Liverpool news – Trent Alexander-Arnold bombshell

In other news, multiple reports in Spain claim Alexander-Arnold is on the cusp of signing with Real Madrid.

Marca’s claim the right-back has informed Liverpool he’s joining Los Blancos has now been followed by a bombshell update from AS.

They claimed Alexander-Arnold and Real Madrid have already ironed out an agreement and only the signatures – which can be inked from January 1 – are outstanding.

The Spanish reports fly in the face of the latest from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. Taking to his YouTube channel, Romano insisted that as of today (Sunday), nothing has been agreed.

“First point I want to touch on again is Trent is not a topic for January,” began Romano. “So January transfer window is not Trent transfer window.

“Trent will finish the season at Liverpool, for sure. Full focus on Liverpool. Liverpool are doing fantastic, Trent is doing fantastic… so everything is under control.

“For the summer, I keep repeating Real Madrid want Trent. Real Madrid are working on a deal for Trent. Real Madrid will push to sign Trent.

“So Real Madrid [have been] there since March, not today, not yesterday, not one month ago.

“He is a top target for Real Madrid, but what I can tell you at the moment is that nothing is agreed, nothing is done and nothing has been communicated.

“Liverpool are still in the mix and talking to the player and waiting to see how these conversations will go on Liverpool’s side and on Real Madrid’s side – because from January 1 Real Madrid are officially allowed to talk to the player.”

