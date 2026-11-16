Liverpool reach verdict on buying Ronald Araujo ‘right now’ as Barcelona ‘loses control’ of £47m star

Liverpool would reportedly be happy to buy Ronald Araujo ‘right now’, with the chances of a permanent transfer from Barcelona growing.

Araujo was part of one of this summer’s most surprising transfers, with the talented defender joining Liverpool from Barcelona on loan with an option for £47m.

The Uruguay international was coming off a difficult couple of years at Barcelona, and all parties felt a transfer would suit all parties.

Liverpool recruited Araujo to strengthen their weak defence, and he is proving a brilliant signing.

27-year-old Araujo is a natural centre-back, but his versatility was a factor behind Liverpool signing him, and he has done a great job at right-back in the first few months of this season.

It has even been claimed that rivals Manchester United rue Liverpool signing Araujo, and we have previously reported that the Reds are on board with buying the defender to keep him beyond this season’s loan.

Now, Spanish outlet Marca are reporting that Liverpool would happily sign Araujo ‘right now’, but ‘the purchase option can only be exercised at the end of the season’.

Chances of permanent Ronald Araujo transfer revealed

Still, the report claims ‘Liverpool’s sporting directors are seriously considering exercising their option to buy the player next summer’, while Barcelona ‘loses control’ and has ‘no chance’ of getting Araujo back if he and Liverpool are happy to go ahead with a permanent move.

Araujo is said to be ‘happy’ at Liverpool, though it is ‘clear’ that they ‘won’t buy the player until the end of the season, if they decide to do so at all’ because they are refusing to take a risk in case he gets injured or his form drops in the coming months.

Regardless, ex-Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has urged his former club to secure a bargain by signing Araujo permanently for £47m.

Lovren told Tribal Football: “£47m? Why not?

“In the near future, he will probably cost £80m, so why not take him at this price and make him an even bigger and better player along the way? He’s at a perfect age. He has a good five to six years at the top football level to play.

“So why not? Everyone wants Virgil van Dijk to play until he’s forty-one like Luka Modrić, but not everyone is like Luka Modrić. So the time will also come for Van Dijk to leave Liverpool and you need options, you need replacements. You need to look at least five years ahead.”

He added: “I believe the Premier League suits Ronald Araujo more than the Spanish league. Because he is a physically dominant guy, it suits him perfectly.

“I believe he will only improve and, I don’t know, maybe in the future he can agree to stay permanently. In the Premier League, Liverpool won’t be his only option, but Liverpool are smart enough to consider their options, he’s quite young at 27.

“So why not keep him if he’s doing so well?”

Meanwhile, Araujo himself has revealed his thoughts on a permanent move to Anfield, having made clear his affection for Liverpool supporters.