Liverpool ready to receive Barcelona star in mouth-watering swap that’ll make forward’s dream come true

Liverpool are reportedly thinking about the signing of Barcelona star Raphinha and ‘would be willing’ to negotiate a swap deal including Luis Diaz.

The Reds are blessed with a number of star forwards in their squad. Mohamed Salad, Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Diaz are all phenomenal assets for the club.

So much so that it’s hard for Jurgen Klopp to know which is his best three, with a lot of rotation occurring from game to game.

Diaz started the season strong, with two goals in his first two games, and while he went quiet for a little while, he came back with a last-gasp equaliser against Luton, in the midst of a family emergency, with his dad having been kidnapped.

He’ll hope with that out the way, and last season’s injury troubles swept aside, he can realise his full potential with the Reds.

However, there’s now a question over whether his future lies with Liverpool.

Indeed, his dad recently revealed that it’s the winger’s “dream” to play for Barcelona, and there would be “no problem” if he was to head to the La Liga club – who he’s a supporter of – at some point.

However, he did not put a timescale on that, so Diaz might well be happy at Anfield for the time being.

Liverpool ready for Diaz, Barcelona swap

The club might be interested in getting rid of him soon, though, in order to land themselves a major star instead.

Indeed, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Liverpool ‘have thought’ about the signing of Barcelona forward Raphinha.

That report suggests that ‘in exchange’ they would be willing to negotiate a swap with Diaz. It’s not clear if that would be a straight swap, but that they’re ready to negotiate suggests one side might receive some money, too.

It’s also said that it’s a ‘feasible operation’ given the ‘desire of both teams to have the opposing team’s player’.

Swap could appease all parties

Liverpool might be getting the best side of the bargain if the swap is to go through. Indeed, while clearly a useful asset – who it must be said has not yet completed a full Premier League season – Diaz’s highest goals tally in the league is four.

Raphinha netted 11 times in his final campaign for a struggling Leeds side, and playing for a team battling at the top of the table could see that production increase. It did in his first season for Barcelona, when he scored nine league goals and provided nine assists.

Also, if Mohamed Salah is to leave – with a giant bid coming from the Saudi Pro League – there’d be a gap in Klopp’s side for a left-footed right winger; Raphinha fits that role.

With Diaz leaving in that case, there’d still be Gakpo and Jota in the squad that can play on the left.

For the Colombian, he’d be in a good position too, as he’d realise his dream of playing for Barcelona. That said, all parties might well be happy with the move.

