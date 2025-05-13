Newly-crowned Premier League champions Liverpool are now very close to signing Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong – with sources revealing to TEAMtalk how Richard Hughes has long been working on the deal and with his agent now travelling to Merseyside to wrap up the transfer.

Leverkusen are expected to have a big squad overhaul following the news that manager Xabi Alonso will leave the club this summer.

The Spaniard is poised to move to Real Madrid, and some of his best players, such as Frimpong, Florian Wirtz, and Jonathan Tah, could be on the move, too.

Liverpool have long been tracking the Netherlands international, who can play as a right winger, a wing-back, or a right-back, as they seek a replacement for Madrid-bound Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Three months on from exclusively confirming that Liverpool were in for Frimpong, our sources can reveal that the 24-year-old’s switch to Anfield is now in the final stages.

Despite reported interest from Los Blancos, Frimpong has always made it clear: his dream is to play in the Premier League.

The former Celtic man has a release clause of around €40 million (£33.6m, $44.5m) and Liverpool are ready to pay it to avoid competition from other clubs, with Bayern Munich among those waiting in the wings.

TEAMtalk understands that talks with the player are very advanced, Frimpong is happy with the offer of a five-year deal until 2030, and is pushing to complete the move soon and with sporting director Richard Hughes having started putting the groundwork in over a deal as far back as February and once it became known to Reds officials that Alexander-Arnold would be moving on.

Frimpong’s agent sends cryptic message

Amid all this transfer news, Frimpong’s agent, Jeffrey Lemmert, has added an extra level of intrigue to proceedings.

On Monday morning, the executive director of Prolific Sports Group shared a photo on social media that has caught the attention of many Liverpool fans.

In an Instagram story, he posted an image which appears to have been taken from a moving car – allegedly in the northwest of England – along with the words, “We working”, followed by hourglass and rock climbing emojis.

Whether this means a Liverpool deal is on the cusp of being struck remains to be seen, though it would certainly tally with what we have heard.

Incidentally, everything points towards Frimpong becoming a Liverpool player in the not-so-distant future. His speed, attacking style, and energy make him a perfect fit for the Premier League.

That, and more, is why the Reds have kept an eye on him for many months.

