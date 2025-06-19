Real Madrid have made contact with Liverpool to sign Ibrahima Konate in the summer transfer window, according to a Spanish report, as Los Blancos face a blow in their quest for Arsenal central defender William Saliba.

Konate is one of the best defenders in the Premier League and was a star for Liverpool in the 2024/25 campaign. The France international established himself as one of the first names on Arne Slot’s teamsheet and helped the Reds win the Premier League title.

However, with Konate out of contract at Liverpool in the summer of 2026 and yet to agree on new terms, there is a danger that the Merseyside club could lose him.

Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are keen on signing Konate, with Los Blancos planning to snap him up on a free transfer next summer.

Defensa Central, though, has reported that Madrid could try to sign Konate this summer.

The Real Madrid-centric Spanish news outlet has reported that Madrid have made contact with Liverpool to let them know that they want to sign Konate this summer if he becomes available.

Liverpool are in talks with the Frenchman over a new deal and do not want to lose him on a free next summer.

Madrid are aware that PSG are keen on the 26-year-old and have already been in touch with Liverpool over a potential transfer this summer.

The headline in Defensa Central’s report notes ‘Real Madrid call Liverpool’, claiming this to be the message from Los Blancos: “If you sell him, call us.”

Encouragingly for Madrid, the report has stated that ‘Konate would be delighted to join the best club in the world and is already aware of Real Madrid’s interest’.

Real Madrid face William Saliba blow – report

Konate is not the only Premier League defender that Madrid are keen on, with Arsenal star Saliba also on Los Blancos’ radar.

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano has previously reported that Saliba is Madrid’s dream target, despite the Spanish giants signing Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth in the summer transfer window.

Madrid’s plan is to sign Saliba on a free transfer in the summer of 2027 when the Frenchman’s current deal runs out.

If Saliba does not sign a new deal, then Los Blancos could even try to get him for a fee next summer.

However, it has now emerged that talks between Arsenal and Saliba over a new contract are going on.

According to JustArsenal, Arsenal believe that Saliba wants to stay and continue to play for the north London club.

The Gunners are happy with how talks over a new deal are going on and are confident that they will be able to convince him to put pen to paper on a new contract until the summer of 2029.

