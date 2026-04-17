Liverpool in dreamland as €40m midfielder fails ‘final exam’ for Real Madrid

Liverpool manager Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes will be delighted to learn that Real Madrid are ready to offload Eduardo Camavinga in the summer transfer window.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on April 8 that Liverpool want to sign Camavinga from Real Madrid in the summer of 2026.

Sources have told us that intermediaries have reached out over a ‘high-profile exchange’ deal involving Alexix Mac Allister.

Real Madrid are interested in signing the Argentina international midfielder from Liverpool, and there is the possibility that Camavinga could move to last season’s Premier League winners as part of the deal.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano subsequently reported that Camavinga “loves Real Madrid” and wants to fight for his place at Estadio Bernabeu.

However, the journalist added that Madrid could sell the France international midfielder should they get a big offer.

It has now emerged in the Spanish media that Madrid are indeed willing to offload Camavinga this summer.

According to AS journalist Ruben Martin, the 23-year-old has failed his “final exam”, with the 2025/26 campaign supposed to be his make-or-break season at Madrid.

Camavinga, who has been unlucky with injury problems over the past two seasons, was sent off late on against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday evening.

The midfielder, who had only come as a substitute, got a silly and unnecessary second yellow card in the 86th minute, which eventually led to Madrid conceding two late goals to get knocked out 6-4 on aggregate.

Martin wrote on X at 1:53pm on April 17: “Real Madrid has treated this season as a final exam for Camavinga, and the Frenchman has been far from passing.

“At the club, they don’t view separating their paths in a bad light, and the midfielder, despite feeling that Madrid is his home, might accept reality and consider offers.”

Liverpool will be over the moon to learn Madrid’s stance on Camavinga, although the Reds will certainly have to pay more than the €40million (£35m, $47m) transfer fee that he cost Los Blancos when they signed him from Rennes in 2021.

Moreover, Liverpool owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG) should be aware that their bitter rivals are also keen on the French midfielder.

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