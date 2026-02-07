Liverpool plot Real Madrid swap deal as Konate fears prompt serious focus on Prem defender

Liverpool are looking into a swap deal that could help them land a long-term target, according to reports in Spain.

Real Madrid are the other club that would be involved, and their interest in a separate deal for a Liverpool defender is impacting the Premier League side’s plans for a second centre-back signing after Jeremy Jacquet – while there are also contemplations over the chances of a right-back raid.

MAC ALLISTER TO UNLOCK MIDFIELD SIGNING

Liverpool could propose a swap deal that would see them exchange Alexis Mac Allister for a Real Madrid midfielder, if claims from Spain are to be believed.

Mac Allister is a player Real Madrid have been monitoring as they look for the missing piece in their midfield. Liverpool have had the Argentine international among the ranks since 2023, but his form has fluctuated in recent months.

Still, that doesn’t seem to have deterred his suitors, and Liverpool wouldn’t want to let a player like Mac Allister go without getting something significant in return – and that’s where Fichajes have picked up the story.

According to the Spanish outlet, Liverpool could offer Mac Allister in a swap deal for current Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

Known to be a long-term target for Liverpool, Tchouameni has been settled at Real Madrid since his 2022 move from Monaco, but there has been talk about his future recently.

The latest theories as to how Liverpool could sign him suggest a swap deal with Mac Allister, in which Tchouameni would be the more expensive piece.

It must be stressed that Fichajes isn’t the most reliable outlet, often known for bold claims – and even they conclude in this report that Tchouameni doesn’t want to leave Madrid.

An offer could give the club something to think about, especially as they aim to regenerate their own midfield with Mac Allister or someone else like Vitinha or Kees Smit, but that may be something beyond the realms of reality.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

KONATE FEARS OPEN VAN DE VEN TRANSFER CHASE

Liverpool are preparing to follow up the capture of Jeremy Jacquet with a move for an experienced centre-back – if Ibrahima Konate leaves at the end of his contract.

Konate is back on Real Madrid’s radar after other targets like Marc Guehi and Dayot Upamecano signed deals elsewhere. One-time Liverpool target Guehi moved from Crystal Palace to Manchester City, while Upamecano has committed to a new Bayern Munich contract.

And despite a deal being lined up for Jacquet to join Liverpool in the summer, the Reds will want another reinforcement if they lose Konate, TEAMtalk’s Dean Jones has revealed.

It’s not that they don’t think Jacquet is ready – they expect him to be part of their first team – but they would prefer more experience if they lose the 26-year-old Konate.

One name under serious consideration at Anfield is Tottenham’s speedy left-footed centre-back, Micky van de Ven.

If they were able to sign the Dutchman, Liverpool’s centre-back department next season would consist of Virgil van Dijk, Van de Ven, Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni, with Joe Gomez as a utility option in defence.

CHANCES OF RENEWED DUMFRIES PURSUIT RATED

Another Dutch defender linked with Liverpool, for a different role, is Inter’s Denzel Dumfries.

TEAMtalk confirmed earlier this month that Liverpool looked into a deal for the right-back late in the window, but it came to nothing.

Dumfries is currently injured, so wouldn’t have given Liverpool the immediate boost they need to cover for their own absences at right-back.

In a fresh update, Calciomercato has assessed the chances of Liverpool coming back in for Dumfries, claiming his desire is to arrive in the Premier League.

The Italian website admits ‘it’s not a given’ that Liverpool will resurrect their interest – something that aligns with what our correspondent Graeme Bailey has reported this week in terms of the club considering their long-term planning in the position already complete – but hints that Dumfries’ agent could test the waters.

Inter are starting to accept defeat in any attempt to keep Dumfries and Liverpool will be listed as ones to watch in the race for his signature.

READ NEXT: Three HUGE clues Liverpool will sign £87m star and devastate Man Utd