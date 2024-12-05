Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has made an enlightening admission about Liverpool star Mohamed Salah and his club’s alleged interest in him.

The Egyptian is out of contract next summer and admitted that he is “more out than in” after claiming Liverpool have not offered him a new deal.

Despite all this uncertainty over his future, Salah has been banging the goals in for fun, with the 32-year-old’s tally for the season currently standing at 15 goals and 12 assists in just 21 matches.

With the former Roma man nearing the last six months of his deal, teams such as Barcelona, Real Madrid, PSG, and more, have been linked with the prolific winger. Now, president Al-Khelaifi appears to have poured cold water on the Ligue 1 team making a move for Salah in 2025.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “I love Salah, also because he came from our part of the world. I am very proud of him, honestly, for what he’s done in the Premier League with Liverpool.

“And I have big respect for him and for Liverpool. So we never talked to him. Respect Liverpool and respect the player – he has a contract with Liverpool and we never talked to him.”

This comes a couple of days after he said the Salah to PSG rumours were “not true” and the French team “never thought about him”. For Liverpool, that’s one more potential transfer target out of the picture…

The latest on Salah’s Liverpool future

TEAMtalk revealed this week that Liverpool have made ‘concrete steps’ in contract negotiations with Salah and that the player has signalled his desire to extend his stay at Anfield.

Our sources understand that the Egypt international would prefer to sign a two-year deal at the Merseyside outfit but a 12-month deal is not being ruled out, either.

Salah has not entered any discussions with other teams as his contract does not permit him to do so but that will change when January 1 rolls round.

The former Chelsea man is entitled to sign a pre-contract agreement with a club outside England in early 2025 but Salah’s priority is to extend his stay at the Reds and he is not agitating for an exit.

However, he also believes he is one of the best players in the world and a new contract should reflect his quality and his performances this season.

Liverpool transfer latest: Real Madrid want Reds duo; striker sought

Liverpool, Madrid, and Manchester United are reportedly in a race to sign Eintracht Frankfurt star Hugo Larsson, whose current contract runs until 2029.

The Swedish midfielder, 20, could cost a whopping £70m (€89m) to sign, however, and that may put off many potential suitors.

On top of wanting to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold, who like Salah is out of contract next summer, Los Blancos are also said to be keen on midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

The 22-year-old Netherlands international has been a revelation for Arne Slot’s side this term and his form is not going unnoticed.

Liverpool are reportedly at the ‘forefront’ of a number of leading clubs to have expressed an interest in signing Inter Milan striker Marcus Thuram.

Salah’s incredible spell at Liverpool

Salah joined Liverpool from Roma in 2017 and has scored 226 goals and bagged 101 assists in 370 appearances. Even though he turns 33 next year, his consistency each season has been remarkable.