Liverpool target Kennet Eichhorn has reached a ‘decision’ on his preferred next move after the Reds made the ‘most attractive offer’.

The 16-year-old is coming off a breakout season for boyhood club Hertha Berlin, having become the youngest-ever footballer to play in 2.Bundesliga at the start of the 2025/26 campaign.

The Germany U17 international, who predominantly plays in defensive midfield, made 17 appearances for Hertha Berlin across all competitions in his debut season, and he has been linked with clubs across Europe in recent months.

Last month, we reported that Liverpool had stepped up their interest in the teenager with a ‘formal offer’ to beat Manchester City and Newcastle United in the race to secure his services.

It has since been reported that Liverpool have laughed off a potential stumbling block, having indicated to Hertha Berlin that they would ‘match’ the asking price to sign Eichhorn this summer.

Indeed, German reporter Florian Plettenberg claims Liverpool have tabled the ‘most attractive offer’ for Eichhorn, but they have suffered a ‘rejection’ with Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig also in the running to sign him.

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Reason for Liverpool ‘rejection’ revealed as Andoni Iraola’s side ‘favourites’ for Bournemouth star

Plettenberg explained on X: ‘EXCL | Rejection in the last hours: Despite Liverpool’s intensive efforts, Hertha BSC gem Kennet Eichhorn will not join the Reds.

‘Eichhorn wants to stay in Germany. Leverkusen are pushing hard for a permanent deal as revealed last night. Leipzig remain hopeful.

‘The 16 y/o has decided against a move to England, even though Liverpool’s offer was the most attractive at first glance – both financially and in terms of the club’s stature. The offer from Liverpool was higher than those of all German clubs competing for Eichhorn.’

This is a blow for Liverpool, but they appear better-placed to land some of their other targets.

This includes Bournemouth star Alex Scott, who is being linked with a reunion with Iraola at Anfield.

We have reported that the Cherries are keen to tie Scott down to a new long-term contract, but this may be difficult due to competition from elsewhere.

Arsenal and Man Utd have also been linked with Scott, but we have reported that Liverpool can be considered the ‘favourites’ to sign him as part of a potential ‘record-breaking’ deal.

Liverpool will also look to strengthen their attack this summer and we have reported that they have been offered a shock opportunity to re-sign a former striker.

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