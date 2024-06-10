Both goalkeepers have been linked with an exit

Liverpool have seemingly upped their asking price for goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher as the 25-year-old continues to attract interest.

It’s no secret that Kelleher is keen to play regular first-team football but with Alisson Becker firmly ahead of him in the pecking order, that seems unlikely at Liverpool.

The Republic of Ireland international has generally impressed when given a chance, especially in the cup competitions.

Over the last five years, he’s made 47 senior appearances for Liverpool, with the majority of his appearances coming in the EFL Cup and FA Cup.

Last summer, Liverpool placed a prohibitive £20m asking price on his head, but it’s now thought that the Reds have upped their asking price.

According to Liverpool journalist David Lynch, clubs will need to pay ‘in excess’ of £20m if they want to land the 25-year-old this summer.

“The way it was put to me is that anything between £15-20 million is nowhere near the mark. It’s going to have to be well in excess of £20 million,” Lynch told the Media Matters podcast.

“I think we’re looking close to £25-30 million for him and justifiably so, when you look at some of the moves like James Trafford for £19 million when he only had experience in League One.

“As much as Liverpool don’t want to stand in his way, they also shouldn’t be giving him away.”

Both Celtic and Wolves have been linked with Kelleher of late, but it remains to be seen if either club is willing to cough up £30m for the shot-stopper.

In the case of Celtic, anything above £13.8m would be a record transfer fee for the club and it could take more than double that fee to land Kelleher.

Adrian exit explained

Another Liverpool goalkeeper who faces an uncertain future is Adrian. While the Spanish shot-stopper has been offered a new contract by the Reds, he’s yet to sign it.

Reports from Spain have claimed that Real Betis are interested in the 37-year-old and Adrian himself is open to the move.

“I guess it’s a decision for him to make on the basis of his family and perhaps whether there is a coaching career at Liverpool, too,” Lynch added when discussing Adrian.

The Spanish goalkeeper started his career at Real Betis and he’s made it no secret that he does intend to return to his native country one day.

“I would like to return to La Liga after 11 seasons in the Premier League. It would be the end of a cycle. I’m still ready to compete. I feel very good despite being 37,” Adrian told reporters earlier in the season.

“You know that goalkeepers if you take good care of yourself, if you haven’t had any serious injuries lately and you’re fine, the daily training gives you that intensity that makes you compete.

“I think Adrian has a long time left and it’s true that I would like to return to the La Liga. It has to be a nice, interesting project.”

