Liverpool on red alert with Real Madrid considering move for Klopp target as Mbappe alternative

Liverpool have been put on red alert as Real Madrid could rival them this summer for one of Jurgen Klopp’s top transfer targets.

The Reds currently sit third in the Premier League and are in a strong position to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Jurgen Klopp seemingly already has his eye on some targets ahead of 2024 as Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala has been linked with a move to Anfield of late.

The German international has been in and out of the starting 11 under Thomas Tuchel which has led to speculation surrounding his future.

Musiala is undoubtedly one of the top talents in Europe right now and it’s no surprise that so many top sides are interested in his signature.

The creative midfielder is under contract in Germany until 2026 and Bayern themselves are desperate to keep him at the club.

Club president Herbert Hainer recently gave his take on the situation and admitted that he isn’t surprised so many sides want to prize him away from Germany.

“If other clubs are looking at Jamal Musiala, that doesn’t surprise us,” the club chief admitted.

“He has a contract with us until 2026 and knows what he has at Bayern, he knows that all doors are open to him here. I’d like to have him with us for a very long time.”

Real Madrid are interested

What will come as a blow to Liverpool’s hopes of signing Musiala is that Real Madrid have recently been credited with interest in the 20-year-old.

According to Bild, Real Madrid will consider a move for Musiala if they are unsuccessful in landing a deal for PSG’s Kylian Mbappe in the summer.

It’s no secret that Mbappe has been a target for Real Madrid for quite some time, but it still remains to be seen if the French forward will extend his deal with PSG once again.

Mbappe and Musiala certainly aren’t like for like, but they would both make for excellent signings for a club like Real Madrid.

Real Madrid recently denied reports that they have already held talks with Mbappe over a free transfer, but that hasn’t stopped the rumour mill.

The PSG superstar has also been linked with a move to the Premier League, but a move to Real Madrid seems the most realistic at this stage.

Liverpool will no doubt be keeping a close eye on the situation regarding Mbappe as his future could have an impact on where Musiala ends up.

