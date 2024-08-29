Liverpool may have finalised the signing of signing of Federico Chiesa on Thursday to hand boss Arne Slot a major boost ahead of Sunday’s showdown with Manchester United, but the Reds have rejected a surprise move from Nottingham Forest for Caiomhin Kelleher, while two other departures are edging closer.

A new era is underway on Merseyside with Slot stepping into the sizeable shoes vacated by Jurgen Klopp, who left Anfield at the end of last season after close to nine glorious seasons. And with the Dutchman taking a methodical approach to the star-studded squad he inherited, the new Liverpool boss has taken his time to assess what he needs to further strengthen his options.

To that end, the Reds have taken time to dip their toes into the transfer waters this summer having not brought in a single new player until this week when like trains coming into Lime Street Station, two arrive at once.

But having painfully missed out on a deal for Martin Zubimendi, whom opted to stay with hometown club Real Sociedad instead, sporting director has been eager to make up for lost time after securing the signing of first Giorgi Mamardashvili in a deal reaching £29m earlier this week, and then earlier on Thursday by announcing the absolute snip of signing that is Chiesa.

However, Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes have covered plenty of their outgoings by a number of sales at Anfield this summer, with the likes of Sepp van den Berg, Fabio Carvalho and Bobby Clark all leaving for sizeable fees.

The departures list though may not be done with yet, however, with the Reds likely to move at least two more players on before the window slams shut.

Liverpool reject Nottingham Forest offer for Kelleher

One man expected to leave this summer was second string goalkeeper Kelleher, with the Irishman pushing to become a No 1 elsewhere.

But with Liverpool uninterested in sanctioning a loan, their apparent £20m asking price has proved problematic for a number of his suitors.

Kelleher made 26 appearances for the Reds last season, making the Irishman thirsty for more regular action and it has come as some surprise that he is yet to secure a move away, especially given Slot’s signing of Mamardashvili has confirmed Kelleher’s worst fears: that he always will never be anything more than a back-up – albeit an able one – at Anfield.

However, all that almost changed on Thursday after it emerged that Nottingham Forest had seen an approach to bring the keeper to the City Ground rejected by Liverpool.

Per journalist Paul Joyce, Forest’s offer was ‘well below’ Liverpool’s expecations for the 25-year-old, though he also claims the Reds are now no longer interested in discussing the sale of their No 2 this late in the window and having previously lost third-choice Adrian.

It remains to be seen if Forest taise their bid higher but with Carlos Miguel arriving to compete with Matz Sels for a shirt, it comes as a shock that they want another goalkeeper through the door.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are expected to sanction two exits before the window slams shut with both Stefan Bajcetic and forward Ben Doak primed for moves away.

Spanish midfielder Bajcetic is poised to sign on loan with RB Salzburg for the season, where he will link up with both former teammate Clark and ex-Reds assistant boss Pep Ljinders.

That move has been sanctioned after a similar arrangement with Barcelona fell through.

And 18-year-old Scottish forward Doak also looks set to leave on a temporary basis, with the Reds fielding a total of seven offers for the teenager.

His game-time looks hugely limited by the addition of Chiesa, and the Reds will carefully consider the best move for the their young forward and with an exit expected to be rubberstamped on deadline day.