Liverpool star Florian Wirtz looks a “different player” to last season, according to Chris Sutton, with the BBC Sport man one of several pundits and outlets to go wild over the German’s display in the Reds’ 3-0 Champions League win over Club Brugge on Wednesday.

The £116m signing from Bayer Leverkusen only showed glimpses of his qualities during his debut season at Anfield as he adjusted to both his new surroundings and a new country, as well as the weight of expectation that came with his hefty price tag.

And when those displays largely failed to deliver again at the start of this season, well-known pundit Jamie Carragher very publicly called on Andoni Iraola to drop the German and take him out of the Liverpool side.

However, the Spaniard stayed true to the star, who is now in the form of his life for the Reds and also has the numbers to now back it up, having contributed 10 G/A (four scored, six assists) in 17 appearances so far. That record also includes a run of five successive games for club and country in which the player has found the net.

To be fair to Carragher, the pundit has now admitted his mistake…

Now, after the Reds put Brugge to the sword with a professional job in Belgium on Wednesday night, Wirtz has come in for some of the biggest praise yet…

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sutton beamed: “It’s a different Florian Wirtz this season. He’s just oozing with confidence.”

The Liverpool Echo reporter Ian Doyle also gave the 23-year-old a ringing endorsement, with an 8/10 rating, adding that the Reds’ No. 7 ‘buzzed with real intent behind [Alexander] Isak’ and was ‘constantly first on to second balls, which he used well, whilst also netting ‘with aplomb’ for his goal.

Per SofaScore, Wirtz won six duels and completed two dribbles during the game – and the praise did not stop there…

READ NEXT: Florian Wirtz takes clear shot at Arne Slot after Iraola ‘bringing me back’ revelation

Liverpool: More praise for Florian Wirtz

The Guardian were also blown away by Wirtz’s and Liverpool’s display in general.

They crowed that ‘Liverpool, from big money individuals to the collective, are building formidable momentum’ and on a ‘bitterly cold night in Belgium’, Iraola’s team ‘delivered an accomplished away display’ with another display of outstanding finishing from Isak and Wirtz.

The Telegraph described Wirtz’s display as ‘defining’, saying he compared him to the club’s legendary No. 7s in Kevin Keegan and Kenny Dalglish, in helping to sink Brugge and saying it was ‘symbolic that Wirtz, the current incumbent, decorated this contest and propelled Liverpool a step closer to the knockout phase’.

Speaking after the game, Iraola said: “You see 3-0, and you can think it was an easy game, but I don’t think it was.

“We were facing a very good team that was tied with us in the Champions League, having an incredible run of games and scoring loads of goals. I value a lot the clean sheet and the win.”

On Wirtz and Isak, he added: “Both are now in a good place. When the team overall is playing well, and we are getting good results, everyone looks a little bit better.

“When everything collectively is not there, everyone looks a little bit worse.

“I think the important part is that they help the team play well, to win games, to get results.

“If we play well, we have chances, we are solid, everyone will play his part and will look better. Alex and Flo right now are in a good moment.”

With Virgil van Dijk rested during the game with Sunday’s Merseyside derby in mind, TEAMtalk revealed on Wednesday the succession plan the Reds have in place for the Dutchman and the player they will likely see as his long-term heir.

Meanwhile, Paul Scholes has been forced to swear after hailing the performances of two Liverpool men.